Fantasy Football Picks: 49ers vs. Broncos DraftKings NFL DFS SNF Showdown Strategy

Week 3’s Sunday Night Football contest features a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos.

Let’s look at this game from a DraftKings NFL Showdown perspective.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Deebo Samuel (CP $17,100)

The Broncos' rush defense has been good, but they haven’t faced a team like the 49ers. Yes, I’m talking about run defenses when featuring a Wide Receiver. Samuel should be featured heavily (for a WR) in the run game and should get close to seven or eight rush attempts this week with Jeff Wilson Jr. (CP $12,000) as the only running back that’s healthy and familiar with the offense other than Samuel. The Broncos' defense allowed Rashaad Penny and Dameon Pierce to average around five yards per carry over the first couple of weeks.

FLEX Plays

Javonte Williams ($10,000)

He out-snapped Melvin Gordon ($6,200) 65% to 32% last week and ran twice as many routes (54%) - hopefully, this is a sign that Nathaniel Hackett is moving towards a Williams-led backfield with Gordon spelling him from time to time. He also ran in 16 times to Gordon’s 11, but even if it’s back to a 50-50 split, Williams’ efficiency as a runner is top-notch, averaging close to a yard higher than the league average in yards after contact (3.96). We should also consider Jeff Wilson Jr. on Sunday evening. As mentioned earlier, the Broncos are giving up 4.7 yards per carry to opposing RBs, and he’s all they got in that backfield who’s a) healthy and b) knows the Shanahan system.

Courtland Sutton ($9,400)

Sutton’s target share went sky-high when Jerry Jeudy ($8,200) left last week’s game with an injury. 41% of targets and 50% of the air yards went no. 10s way, and if Jeudy is out, Sutton can have a big day. He’s also getting targeted 40% of the time in the endzone, the highest by a wide margin among Denver’s pass catchers.

Fades

Albert Okwuegbunam ($5,200)

The talent is there, but the production is not. Okwuegbunam ran a respectable amount of routes (74%) against the Seahawks in Week 1, but that dropped by nearly 20% in Week 2. The 49ers have LBs who can cover, and it looks like the Broncos are keen on rotating three TEs on offense, leaving Albert O with an average of 66.5% offensive snaps over the first two weeks.

THE OUTCOME

We shouldn’t be surprised if this is a slow, low-scoring affair between two teams who thought they’d be in a different position in Week 3. The Broncos’ offense has been uninspiring at times, Russell Wilson (CP $16,200, $10,800) isn’t pushing the ball downfield and both teams are already banged-up this early in the season. The Broncos are down their defensive stud Justin Simmons, and Patrick Surtain II wasn’t practicing earlier this week. The Broncos will face their toughest test on defense, and Kyle Shanahan’s scheme will be too much for Nathaniel Hackett and company.

Final Score: San Francisco 49ers 23, Denver Broncos 13

