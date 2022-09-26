Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Captain Plays for Giants vs. Cowboys on MNF

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings captain plays for Giants vs. Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich

Saquon Barkley—the Giants have kind of revealed their hand, what they want to do. They want not only to make Saquon Barkley the centerpiece of this offense, but they seem to want to run the ball. They ran the ball when they were behind versus Carolina. Their defense has been pretty steady and allowed them to do that. And I do think that even if we are in a catch-up spot, where the Giants are behind, you will just see Saquon’s targets potentially even spike. For this game specifically, it makes a lot of sense— Dallas has good shutdown corners on the outside. The Giants don’t have any wide receivers anyways. Why wouldn’t you work Saquon Barkley? He’s definitely my captain’s pick.

I do think that we need to talk about more than one player and CeeDee Lamb on the other side, you can’t ignore that volume. I think that there’s a lot of variance with CeeDee Lamb with Cooper Rush at quarterback, but even with Michael Gallup back and Dalton Schultz being a thing, CeeDee Lamb is still the player who is most likely to get us 100 yards and a touchdown.

I’m also not convinced that the Giants’ defense is necessarily as good as they’ve been through Week 2. Both of these defenses as well. So I think you could actually see a few more points here, and if you are going to go with a secondary captain, to me it would be CeeDee Lamb. The volume is there. Eventually, the breakout will happen, and I’m not necessarily sold that the Giants are this shutdown team where an elite wide receiver one like Lamb can’t go off.

Geoff’s Picks: Saquon Barkley ($17,700 CP), CeeDee Lamb ($15,300)

