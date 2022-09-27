 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 4 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 4 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Injuries, Snaps, Game Notes Cheatsheet

Week 4 — Game Recaps | Waiver Wire | Injuries | DraftKings Tips | RB Snaps

Week 4 Rankings — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 4 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Cooper Kupp
  2. Stefon Diggs
  3. Justin Jefferson
  4. Davante Adams
  5. Ja’Marr Chase
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  7. Tyreek Hill
  8. Jaylen Waddle
  9. Mike Evans
  10. Michael Pittman
  11. Courtland Sutton
  12. Amari Cooper
  13. Christian Kirk
  14. CeeDee Lamb
  15. DeVonta Smith
  16. Terry McLaurin
  17. A.J. Brown
  18. Deebo Samuel
  19. Mike Williams
  20. Marquise Brown
  21. Diontae Johnson
  22. Brandin Cooks
  23. Tee Higgins
  24. Tyler Lockett
  25. Drake London
  26. Keenan Allen
  27. Gabriel Davis
  28. Rashod Bateman
  29. Michael Thomas
  30. Hunter Renfrow
  31. Brandon Aiyuk
  32. Curtis Samuel
  33. Russell Gage
  34. Romeo Doubs
  35. Chris Olave
  36. Jakobi Meyers
  37. Garrett Wilson
  38. DJ Moore
  39. DK Metcalf
  40. Tyler Boyd
  41. Greg Dortch
  42. Allen Lazard
  43. Jarvis Landry
  44. Elijah Moore
  45. Zay Jones
  46. JuJu Smith Schuster
  47. Jerry Jeudy
  48. Isaiah McKenzie
  49. George Pickens
  50. Noah Brown
  51. Allen Robinson II
  52. Adam Thielen
  53. Jahan Dotson
  54. Chase Claypool
  55. Richie James
  56. DJ Chark
  57. Breshad Perriman
  58. Robert Woods
  59. DeVante Parker
  60. Olamide Zaccheaus
  61. Julio Jones
  62. Treylon Burks
  63. Josh Palmer
  64. Michael Gallup
  65. Rondale Moore
  66. Marvin Jones
  67. Robbie Anderson
  68. Mecole Hardman
  69. Josh Reynolds
  70. Ashton Dulin
  71. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  72. Corey Davis
  73. Nico Collins
  74. David Sills V
  75. Skyy Moore
  76. Nelson Agholor
  77. Darnell Mooney
  78. Kendrick Bourne
  79. K.J. Osborn
  80. Jauan Jennings
  81. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  82. Randall Cobb
  83. Kenny Golladay

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation