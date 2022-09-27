 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 4 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 4 TE rankings and Week 4 DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Injuries, Snaps, Game Notes Cheatsheet

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 4 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Mark Andrews
  3. Darren Waller
  4. Zach Ertz
  5. Dallas Goedert
  6. Kyle Pitts
  7. Tyler Higbee
  8. George Kittle
  9. T.J. Hockenson
  10. Pat Freiermuth
  11. Hayden Hurst
  12. David Njoku
  13. Tyler Conklin
  14. Evan Engram
  15. Gerald Everett
  16. Logan Thomas
  17. Robert Tonyan
  18. Dawson Knox
  19. Juwan Johnson
  20. Isaiah Likely
  21. Irv Smith Jr.
  22. Daniel Bellinger
  23. Mike Gesicki
  24. Cameron Brate
  25. Kylen Granson
  26. Austin Hooper
  27. Cole Kmet
  28. Albert Okwuegbunam
  29. Hunter Henry
  30. Noah Fant
  31. Harrison Bryant
  32. Mo Alie-Cox
  33. Jonnu Smith
  34. Brevin Jordan

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 4 DST Rankings

  1. DAL
  2. NYG
  3. MIA
  4. GB
  5. CHI
  6. DEN
  7. SF
  8. CLE
  9. PIT
  10. CIN
  11. HOU
  12. LAC
  13. LAR
  14. TEN
  15. PHI
  16. NYJ
  17. BUF
  18. TB
  19. NO
  20. CAR
  21. IND

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

