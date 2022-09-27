Fantasy Golf Picks — Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo provides his preview and makes his early Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings picks in his first look at this week’s PGA TOUR event.
Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings: Course Details
Strokes Gained: Approach
Strokes Gained: Off The Tee
Par 4s Gained: 400-450 Yards
Strokes Gained: Putting
Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings: Course
Course: CC of Jackson
Par: 72
Yardage: 7,461
Greens: Champion Bermudagrass
Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings Notes
Field: 144 players
Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, September 29
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Taylor Montgomery $9,600
Scott Stallings $9,500
High-End Value
Christiaan Bezuidenhout $9,300
Emiliano Grillo $9,200
Second-Level Values
Trey Mullinax $8,300
Gary Woodland $8,100
Mid-Level Values
Byeong Hun An $7,400
Michael Gligic $7,100
Scrub Values
MJ Daffue $6,800
Vincent Norrman $6,700
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.
