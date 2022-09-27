Fantasy Golf Picks — Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo provides his preview and makes his early Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings picks in his first look at this week’s PGA TOUR event.

Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings: Course Details

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Off The Tee

Par 4s Gained: 400-450 Yards

Strokes Gained: Putting

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings: Course

Course: CC of Jackson

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,461

Greens: Champion Bermudagrass

Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings Notes

Field: 144 players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, September 29

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Taylor Montgomery $9,600

Scott Stallings $9,500

High-End Value

Christiaan Bezuidenhout $9,300

Emiliano Grillo $9,200

Second-Level Values

Trey Mullinax $8,300

Gary Woodland $8,100

Mid-Level Values

Byeong Hun An $7,400

Michael Gligic $7,100

Scrub Values

MJ Daffue $6,800

Vincent Norrman $6,700

