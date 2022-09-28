F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022

The lazy days are over. Formula 1 returns after a week off and will race four times in the month of October. The busy month kicks off with F1’s return to the high-downforce track in Singapore after a two year absence.

The DraftKings Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022 slate locks at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($12,400) — There’s a chance that Verstappen could secure the championship at Singapore with his 12th win of the 2022 season. He has his work cut out for him at a downforce track.

2. Charles Leclerc ($11,200) — The last Formula 1 winner not named Max was Leclerc in the Austrian GP. Leclerc could be the next. Austria isn’t a complete downforce track, but Ferrari has been better at downforce tracks than power tracks.

3. Lewis Hamilton ($10,000) — This is it. This is Hamilton’s best chance to keep his streak alive. He’s earned at least one win in every one of his 15 seasons. He says he does not care but no one believes him. This is his chance and everyone is pulling for him.

4. Carlos Sainz ($9,200) — With slow corners and few high-speed straight stretches, the advantage shifts from Red Bull to Ferrari in the Singapore Grand Prix — or at least it should. That hasn’t always been the case this season, but the Marina Bay circuit is a great opportunity for Sainz.

5. George Russell ($9,600) — Mercedes was strong at the recent high-downforce tracks. Russell finished second in the Dutch GP and third in the Hungarian GP. If Red Bull struggles, could Russell leap frog Ferrari? The better question is: How will Ferrari fail?

6. Sergio Perez ($8,800) — This has been a solid season for Checo, but he’s been irrelevant in DFS. Perez has been an optimal fantasy play only twice. He worked in his Monaco win and at Australia (Verstappen retirement).

7. Pierre Gasly ($6,000) — This has been a disappointing season for the AlphaTauri driver, but it’s been better than his teammate’s season. Gasly routinely outraces Yuki Tsonda ($3,600) and his average finish is 10th over the last five races.

8. Guanyu Zhou ($3,800) — Regular readers know Zhou is a great DFS pick. New readers might be shocked to see the debutant Alfa Romeo driver make the list. Zhou has been an optimal play in each of the last four races. He’s cheap and he is running better than his teammate, Valtteri Bottas ($5,400).

9. Alex Albon ($4,400) — He did not wind up in the optimal lineup for the ninth time this season in the Italian GP because he missed the race due to an appendectomy. His Williams car did earn a spot in the optimal lineup (second most). Albon’s teammate, Nicholas Latifi ($3,000), has never raced at Singapore. If Albon can tough it out, he should be a solid value pick once again.

10. Lando Norris ($7,600) — The battle between Alpine and Norris continues in Round 17. For three months, these teams have been locked neck and neck. Norris has scored a seventh-place finish in five of the last six races and a sixth-place finish before that unique streak.

