NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 at Talladega

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 at Talladega slate locks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

1. Noah Gragson ($10,100) — Not only has Gragson won the last four Xfinity Series races (a series record), but he also won the spring race at Talladega. Bet against him at your own peril.

2. AJ Allmendinger ($9,500) — Pure and simple, Allmendinger is a plate racing stud and Kaulig Racing builds legendary plate racing cars. In his 13 plate races since becoming an Xfinity Series regular, Allmendinger has 10 top-10 finishes and eight top-5 finishes.

3. Austin Hill ($8,800) — In the two Atlanta races, Hill finished first and second. Hill won at Daytona in February. He also has a Daytona win in the Truck Series.

4. Landon Cassill ($8,400) — In his first season with Kaulig Racing, Cassill has an average finish of 11th at the plate tracks (fifth-best). This shouldn’t be a surprise. Cassill is a decent driver and Kaulig Racing builds exceptional plate-track cars.

5. Ty Gibbs ($9,900) — Plate tracks don’t care who your granddaddy is. Gibbs won at Atlanta, but finished 35th in his return trip to the newly configured super speedway. He finished seventh and 11th at Daytona, but finished 35th in the spring race at Talladega.

6. Trevor Bayne ($9,300) — This was supposed to be Bayne’s comeback. Who knows how much Bayne dipped into his savings account to rent a JGR car. It did not work out, but Bayne could get at least one win. He is a former Daytona 500 winner.

7. Justin Allgaier ($10,700) — This might not be the week to play Allgaier. He has one of the best cars and more talent and experience than most of the field, but none of that matters. Allgaier finished third at Talladega last season. In the other five most recent Talladega races, he’s finished outside of the top 20.

8. Josh Berry ($10,500) — In the two Atlanta plate-track (super speedway) races, Berry finished second and 333rd. That’s how this works.

9. Riley Herbst ($9,100) — His average finish this season at the plate tracks (Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta) is eighth. That is the third-best in the Xfinity Series. Is he lucky or is he good? Does it matter?

10. Daniel Hemric ($8,600) — Only Daniel Hemric can find a way to not earn a top-10 finish at a plate track in a Kaulig Racing car. A monkey could earn a top 10 in these cars. Hemric’s average plate-track finish with Kaulig Racing is 24th.

11. Brandon Jones ($9,700) — His 25 Xfinity Series plate races make him one of the most experienced drivers in the series. This is somewhat of an ignominious honor. Good drivers don’t get stuck in this series. Good drivers win at least one plate race in 25 tries.

12. Sam Mayer ($10,300) — It seems like Mayer is not on anyone’s radar. He has the equipment and the talent. He just needs to catch a break. That’s the same for everyone else. There’s no good reason for why Mayer should be less popular than any other elite driver on Saturday.

13. Jeb Burton ($7,000) — He won a rain-shortened Talladega race in an elite Kaulig Racing car. His Our Motorsports car is a clear step down, but it has enough power to be competitive at Talladega.

14. Sheldon Creed ($8,900) — His RCR teammate has been arguably the best plate racer in the Xfinity Series this season, so Creed’s equipment is fine. He just needs to get lucky. DFS plate racing is so much fun.

15 . Timmy Hill ($6,900) — The No. 13 Carl Long car is sponsored by BW3 this weekend. Selecting DFS picks based on a sponsor’s choice of beef tallow over industrial seed oils may not align with game theory, but the fact that Hill has sponsorship is a big deal. In his one plate race this season, he finished second at Daytona in August.

