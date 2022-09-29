Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Dolphins vs. Bengals on TNF

DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Thursday’s Dolphins-Bengals Showdown contest.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.5M Thursday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (MIA vs CIN)

Geoff Ulrich:

There’s some value on this slate, but there’s not what you’d call cheap value. It’s bleak, even for Pearce and I.

I think that down the middle, looking at Chase Edmonds and Mike Gesicki on the Dolphins. I don’t think many people are going to play them. They’re not really great value. Chase Edmonds is more expensive even thought (Raheem) Mostert, even though Mostert is getting the usage.

But Chase Edmonds is still the passing-down back, and we just saw Breece Hall get 12 targets for a reason. The Bengals just don’t cover the middle of the field well. They haven’t for the last season or two.

I think Edmonds could definitely come alive here. We’re projecting Ja’Marr Chase as our captain. Chase Edmonds just means more usage in the passing game if Miami is going to be behind.

I also would not overlook the Bengals defense. They came to life last week. I know it was against the Jets, but this is Miami off a short week. You’ve got Tua (Tagovailoa) banged up. They had some turnovers, they got the pressure last week. I think the Bengals D/ST is actually pretty good value at $3,200.

Pearce Dietrich:

River Cracraft. I know people are going to say I’m “cray, cray,” but it’s not the worst play ever. River Cracraft, two catches and two touchdowns so far this season. I’ll take a touchdown from Cracraft if he can get on the field.

When the Dolphins get to the red zone, Tyreek Hill (and) Jaylen Waddle are going to get the attention. Cracraft is going to have, probably, the worst defender possible. And guess what? Tua is throwing him the ball in the red zone. If you can get away with a touchdown, it can work.

There’s more reason to play him. You look at Ced Wilson, (he’s) questionable, may not be on the field, especially on a short week, that could bump up Cracraft. Mike McDaniel is not using Mike Gesicki at all, so we’re going to see four-wide receiver sets. The offensive line, in terms of run blocking, ranks 30th, so the run game is not working. They’re going to pass more. ... If you’re looking for looking for bargain-cheap plays, Cracraft is the way to go.

Geoff’s Picks: Chase Edmonds ($6,200), Bengals D/ST ($3,200)

Pearce’s Pick: River Craycraft ($2,400)

