Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Captain Plays for Dolphins vs. Bengals on TNF

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings Captain play for Thursday’s Dolphins-Bengals Showdown contest.

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

One thing we know about Miami so far: They’re really not good at limiting yards. You look at yards per attempt, passer rating against, yards per play — all these metrics have them ranked around Washington, Arizona, Detroit. They’re down there in the bottom 10 of the league.

Ja’Marr Chase is what he is. He shares targets with Tee Higgins. People love to throw out the fact that Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are pretty equal in terms of fantasy production, but it’s really not equal when it comes to DFS. Because there’s only one person on the Bengals who’s going to get you 40 points, and it’s Ja’Marr Chase; maybe Joe Mixon if he gets three touchdowns, but it’s mainly Ja’Marr Chase.

Against the Miami defense — which, again, all the metrics, allowing big plays, not good against the wide receiver position — I’d be kind of surprised if Ja’Marr Chase didn’t go off tonight.

I also think for Showdown purposes: We’ve got so many options under Chase and so few value options, I think that the price is going to depress his ownership a little bit, which I like. Because I really do think upside-wise, he is it. I know Tyreek Hill is there — certainly Tyreek could go off, and (Jaylen) Waddle — but I think Ja’Marr Chase is where you go, matching up against the Miami defense.

Geoff’s Pick: Ja’Marr Chase ($16,500 CP)

