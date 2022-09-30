DraftKings Madden Stream: New York Giants 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

QB RATING

Daniel Jones 70 OVERALL – AWR 70 – SPD 89 – SAC 85 – MAC 80 – DAC 82 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Saquon Barkley

POWER BACK: Saquon Barkley

SLOT WR: Wan’Dale Robinson

SLOT CORNER: Darnay Holmes

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB — Aaron Robinson — 93 SPEED CB — Adoree’ Jackson — 93 SPEED WR — Darius Slayton — 93 SPEED WR — Kadarius Toney — 93 SPEED RB — Saquon Barkley — 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RB — Saquon Barkley — 87 RE — Leonard Williams — 84 CB — Adoree’ Jackson — 82 LT — Andrew Thomas — 82 LE — Dexter Lawrence II — 82 K — Graham Gano — 82 WR — Sterling Shepard — 82 FS — Xavier McKinney — 81 WR — Kadarius Toney — 79 RT — Evan Neal — 77

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

None

Depth Chart