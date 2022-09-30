 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DraftKings Madden Stream: New York Giants 2023 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Giants’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2023 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Giants to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Daniel Jones 70 OVERALL – AWR 70 – SPD 89 – SAC 85 – MAC 80 – DAC 82 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Saquon Barkley

POWER BACK: Saquon Barkley

SLOT WR: Wan’Dale Robinson

SLOT CORNER: Darnay Holmes

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. CB — Aaron Robinson — 93 SPEED
  2. CB — Adoree’ Jackson — 93 SPEED
  3. WR — Darius Slayton — 93 SPEED
  4. WR — Kadarius Toney — 93 SPEED
  5. RB — Saquon Barkley — 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. RB — Saquon Barkley — 87
  2. RE — Leonard Williams — 84
  3. CB — Adoree’ Jackson — 82
  4. LT — Andrew Thomas — 82
  5. LE — Dexter Lawrence II — 82
  6. K — Graham Gano — 82
  7. WR — Sterling Shepard — 82
  8. FS — Xavier McKinney — 81
  9. WR — Kadarius Toney — 79
  10. RT — Evan Neal — 77

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

None

Depth Chart

Giants Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Daniel Jones
QB2 Tyrod Taylor
RB1 Saquon Barkley
RB2 Matt Breida
RB3 Gary Brightwell
FB1 Chris Myarick
WR1 Sterling Shepard
WR2 Kenny Golladay
WR3 Kadarius Toney
WR4 Darius Slayton
WR5 Wan'Dale Robinson
WR6 Richie James Jr.
TE1 Daniel Bellinger
TE2 Chris Myarick
TE3 Tanner Hudson
K1 Graham Gano

More From DraftKings Nation