DraftKings Madden Stream: Dallas Cowboys 2023 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Cowboys to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Dak Prescott 88 OVERALL – AWR 87 – SPD 82 – SAC 91 – MAC 89 – DAC 92 – THP 89

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Ezekiel Elliott

POWER BACK: Ezekiel Elliott

SLOT WR: Noah Brown

SLOT CORNER: Jourdan Lewis

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB — Kelvin Joseph — 94 SPEED RB — Tony Pollard — 93 SPEED CB — Trevon Diggs — 93 SPEED CB — Anthony Brown — 92 SPEED WR — James Washington — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RG — Zack Martin — 98 LT — Tyron Smith — 95 ROLB — Micah Parsons — 91 LE — Demarcus Lawrence — 89 RB — Ezekiel Elliott — 89 QB — Dak Prescott — 88 CB — Trevon Diggs — 84 P — Bryan Anger — 83 WR — CeeDee Lamb — 83 WR — Michael Gallup — 83

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB DAK PRESCOTT

X — BLITZ RADAR — Highlights extra blitzers.

SS Trait – ANCHORED EXTENDER (Higher chance to break the first sack by blitzing DB)

SS Trait – GUTSY SCRAMBLER (Immune to defensive pressure while on the run)

SS Trait – INSIDE DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on throws inside the numbers)

OLB Micah Parsons

X — UNSTOPPABLE FORCE — Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

SS Trait – OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs)

SS Trait – SECURE TACKLER (Higher success rate on conservative tackles)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SuperStars

RG ZACK MARTIN

SS Trait – SCREEN PROTECTOR (Dominant impact block wins on screen plays)

SS Trait – POST UP (Dominant when engaged in double team blocks)

LT TYRON SMITH

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers)

SS Trait – ALL DAY (Better protection against frequent shed attempts)

CB TREVON DIGGS

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

RB EZEKIEL ELLIOTT

SS Trait – REACH FOR IT (Frequently gains additional yards while being tackled)

SS Trait – ENERGIZER (Replenish stamina after successful skill moves)

WR CEEDEE LAMB

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)

Depth Chart