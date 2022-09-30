DraftKings Madden Stream: Philadelphia Eagles 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Eagles to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Jalen Hurts 77 OVERALL – AWR 69 – SPD 88 – SAC 87 – MAC 84 – DAC 82 – THP 86

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Miles Sanders

POWER BACK: Miles Sanders

SLOT WR: Quez Watkins

SLOT CORNER: Avonte Maddox

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Quez Watkins — 98 SPEED CB — Avonte Maddox — 92 SPEED CB — Darius Slay Jr. — 92 SPEED WR — A.J. Brown — 91 SPEED WR — DeVonta Smith — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

CB — Darius Slay Jr. — 94 RT — Lane Johnson — 92 C — Jason Kelce — 90 DT — Fletcher Cox — 88 WR — A.J. Brown — 88 TE — Dallas Goedert — 85 DT — Javon Hargrave — 84 WR — DeVonta Smith — 83 CB — James Bradberry IV — 83 LT — Jordan Mailata — 83

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

C JASON KELCE

SS Trait – SCREEN PROTECTOR (Dominant impact block wins on screen plays)

SS Trait – NATURAL TALENT (Begin the game with blocker resistance)

CB DARIUS SLAY JR.

SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man vs. deep routes)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

DT FLETCHER COX

SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (A larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption)

SS Trait – SECURE TACKLER (Higher success rate on conservative tackles)

RT LANE JOHNSON

SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs)

SS Trait – FOOL ME ONCE (Gains blocking resistance faster)

Depth Chart