DraftKings Madden Stream: Washington Commanders 2023 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from Washington to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Carson Wentz 73 OVERALL – AWR 69 – SPD 80 – SAC 86– MAC 79 – DAC 82 – THP 90

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: J.D. McKissic

POWER BACK: Antonio Gibson

SLOT WR: Curtis Samuel

SLOT CORNER: Kendall Fuller

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Curtis Samuel — 94 SPEED WR — Terry McLaurin — 94 SPEED WR — Jahan Dotson — 92 SPEED CB — William Jackson III — 92 SPEED RB — Antonio Gibson — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — Terry McLaurin — 92 DT — Jonathan Allen — 91 CB — Kendall Fuller — 87 RE — Chase Young — 86 DT — Da’Ron Payne — 86 CB — William Jackson III — 83 LG — Andrew Norwell — 82 P — Tress Way — 82 LT — Charles Leno Jr. — 81 C — Chase Roullier — 80

SuperStar X-FACTORS

DT JONATHAN ALLEN

X – MOMENTUM SHIFT: On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped

SS Trait – REACH ELITE (Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers)

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)

SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Shed attempts are free on run plays)

WR TERRY MCLAURIN

X – ANKLE BREAKER: High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SS Trait – RUNOFF ELITE (Grants more convincing runoffs)

SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers)

SuperStars

DE CHASE YOUNG

SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance)

SS Trait – ADRENALINE RUSH (Sacks restore all pass rush points)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)

Depth Chart