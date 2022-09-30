DraftKings Madden Stream: Washington Commanders 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from Washington to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Carson Wentz 73 OVERALL – AWR 69 – SPD 80 – SAC 86– MAC 79 – DAC 82 – THP 90
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: J.D. McKissic
POWER BACK: Antonio Gibson
SLOT WR: Curtis Samuel
SLOT CORNER: Kendall Fuller
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR — Curtis Samuel — 94 SPEED
- WR — Terry McLaurin — 94 SPEED
- WR — Jahan Dotson — 92 SPEED
- CB — William Jackson III — 92 SPEED
- RB — Antonio Gibson — 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- WR — Terry McLaurin — 92
- DT — Jonathan Allen — 91
- CB — Kendall Fuller — 87
- RE — Chase Young — 86
- DT — Da’Ron Payne — 86
- CB — William Jackson III — 83
- LG — Andrew Norwell — 82
- P — Tress Way — 82
- LT — Charles Leno Jr. — 81
- C — Chase Roullier — 80
SuperStar X-FACTORS
DT JONATHAN ALLEN
X – MOMENTUM SHIFT: On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped
SS Trait – REACH ELITE (Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers)
SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)
SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Shed attempts are free on run plays)
WR TERRY MCLAURIN
X – ANKLE BREAKER: High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch
SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)
SS Trait – RUNOFF ELITE (Grants more convincing runoffs)
SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers)
SuperStars
DE CHASE YOUNG
SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance)
SS Trait – ADRENALINE RUSH (Sacks restore all pass rush points)
SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)
Depth Chart
Commanders Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|QB1
|Carson
|Wentz
|QB2
|Taylor
|Heinike
|RB1
|Antonio
|Gibson
|RB2
|J.D.
|McKissic
|RB3
|Jonathan
|Williams
|FB1
|John
|Bates
|WR1
|Terry
|McLaurin
|WR2
|Curtis
|Samuel
|WR3
|Jahan
|Dotson
|WR4
|Dyami
|Brown
|WR5
|Cam
|Sims
|WR6
|Dax
|Milne
|TE1
|Logan
|Thomas
|TE2
|John
|Bates
|TE3
|Cole
|Turner
|K1
|Joey
|Slye