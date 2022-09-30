DraftKings Madden Stream: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Buccaneers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Tom Brady 97 OVERALL – AWR 99 – SPD 71 – SAC 99 – MAC 96 – DAC 95 – THP 92

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Leonard Fournette

POWER BACK: Leonard Fournette

SLOT WR: Russell Gage Jr.

SLOT CORNER: Antoine Winfield Jr.

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB — Jamel Dean — 94 SPEED WR — Scotty Miller — 94 SPEED WR — Breshad Perriman — 92 SPEED MLB — Devin White — 92 SPEED CB — Sean Murphy-Bunting — 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

QB — Tom Brady — 97 WR – Mike Evans — 93 DT — Vita Vea — 93 MLB — Lavonte David — 92 RT — Tristan Wirfs — 91 C — Ryan Jensen — 90 WR — Chris Godwin — 89 RB — Leonard Fournette — 88 LOLB — Shaquil Barrett — 88 FS — Antoine Winfield Jr. — 87

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB TOM BRADY

X – PRO READS (Highlights the first open target & ignores pressure)

SS Trait – FEARLESS (Immune to defensive pressure while in the pocket)

SS Trait – HOT ROUTE MASTER (Four additional hot routes)

SS Trait – SET FEET LEAD (Increased THP when leading bullet passes with set feet)

SS Trait – CONDUCTOR (Faster hot routing & blocking adjustments)

WR MIKE EVANS

X – DOUBLE ME (Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone)

MLB LAVONTE DAVID

X – RUN STUFFER (Block shedding is more effective vs. run plays)

SS Trait – LURKER (Spectacular catch animations for lurking defenders)

SS Trait – DEFLATER (More ballcarrier fatigue on non-conservative tackles)

SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones)

SuperStars

WR CHRIS GODWIN

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (Better cuts & catching on short slot routes)

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

ROLB SHAQUIL BARRETT

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)

RT TRISTAN WIRFS

SS Trait – NATURAL TALENT (Begin the game with blocker resistance)

SS Trait – SECURE PROTECTOR (Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves)

DT VITA VEA

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)

SS Trait – B.O.G.O. (Grants a free pass rush move after spending a point)

C RYAN JENSEN

SS Trait – SECURE PROTECTOR (Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves)

SS Trait – ALL DAY (Better protection vs. frequent shed attempts)

Depth Chart