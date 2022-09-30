DraftKings Madden Stream: New Orleans Saints 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Saints to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Jameis Winston 75 OVERALL – AWR 72 – SPD 78 – SAC 87 – MAC 80 – DAC 82 – THP 90

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Alvin Kamara

POWER BACK: Alvin Kamara

SLOT WR: Jarvis Landry

SLOT CORNER: D.J. Williams

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Chris Olave — 93 SPEED CB — Marshon Lattimore — 92 SPEED WR — Deonte Harty — 91 SPEED CB — Paulson Adebo — 91 SPEED CB — Bradley Roby — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

SS — Tyrann Mathieu — 94 MLB — Demario Davis — 93 CB — Marshon Lattimore — 91 WR — Michael Thomas — 91 LE — Cameron Jordan — 90 RT — Ryan Ramczyk — 89 RB — Alvin Kamara — 88 FS — Marcus Maye — 83 WR — Jarvis Landry — 82 RE — Marcus Davenport — 82

SuperStar X-FACTORS

LE CAMERON JORDAN

X - UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT ELITE (Dominant edge rush moves & increased QB pressure)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)

SS Trait – INSTANT REBATE (Successful block sheds grant a pass rush point)

RB ALVIN KAMARA

X - SATELLITE (Wins RAC & possession catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – JUKE BOX – (Grants steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – MATCHUP NIGHTMARE – (Better route running and catching vs. LBs)

SS Trait – RB APPRENTICE – (Four additional hot routes when lined up at RB)

SS TYRANN MATHIEU

X - REINFORCEMENT (Higher chance to defeat run blocks & disrupt catches)

SS Trait – ACROBAT – (Diving swats & interceptions)

SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO – (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones)

SS Trait – SHORT ROUTE KO – (Improved knockouts in man vs. short routes)

SuperStars

RT RYAN RAMCZYK

SS Trait – FOOL ME ONCE (Gain blocker resistance points at a faster rate)

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers)

WR MICHAEL THOMAS

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – WR APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes at any WR position)

CB MARSHON LATTIMORE

SS Trait – ON THE BALL (Grants improved reactions to runoff)

SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man vs. deep routes)

LB DEMARIO DAVIS

SS Trait – OUTMATCHED (Better contested catching against RBs)

SS Trait – OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs)

SS Trait – SECURE TACKLER (Higher success rate on conservative tackles)

Depth Chart