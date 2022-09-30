 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Madden Stream: Carolina Panthers 2023 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Panthers’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2023 Madden Streams.

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Panthers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Baker Mayfield 74 OVERALL – AWR 68 – SPD 82 – SAC 86 – MAC 80 – DAC 81 – THP 94

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Christian McCaffrey

POWER BACK: Christian McCaffrey

SLOT WR: Laviska Shenault Jr.

SLOT CORNER: Jaycee Horn

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR — Robbie Anderson — 96 SPEED
  2. CB – Donte Jackson — 95 SPEED
  3. CB – C.J. Henderson — 93 SPEED
  4. WR — D.J. Moore — 93 SPEED
  5. FS — Jeremy Chinn — 93 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. HB — Christian McCaffrey — 95
  2. WR — D.J. Moore — 87
  3. LE — Brian Burns — 86
  4. ROLB — Shaq Thompson— 84
  5. WR — Robbie Anderson — 83
  6. RT — Taylor Moton — 83
  7. SS — Jeremy Chinn — 82
  8. P — Johnny Hekker — 82
  9. DT — Derrick Brown — 81
  10. CB — Donte Jackson — 81

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RB CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY

X – ANKLE BREAKER (High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch)
SS Trait – LEAP FROG (Grants steerable spin & juke moves)
SS Trait – EVASIVE (Steerable juke and spin animations)
SS Trait – PLAYMAKER (Immediate & precise reactions to playmaker inputs)
SS Trait – BACKFIELD MASTER (More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield)

SuperStars

WR D.J. MOORE

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)
SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

LE BRIAN BURNS

SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance)
SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)

Depth Chart

Panthers Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Baker Mayfield
QB2 Sam Darnold
RB1 Christian McCaffrey
RB2 Chuba Hubbard
RB3 D'Onta Foreman
FB1 Giovanni Ricci
WR1 DJ Moore
WR2 Robby Anderson
WR3 Terrace Marshall Jr.
WR4 Laviska Shenault Jr.
WR5 Rashard Higgins
WR6 Shi Smith
TE1 Ian Thomas
TE2 Tommy Tremble
TE3 Stephen Sullivan
K1 Eddie Piñiero

