DraftKings Madden Stream: Carolina Panthers 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Panthers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Baker Mayfield 74 OVERALL – AWR 68 – SPD 82 – SAC 86 – MAC 80 – DAC 81 – THP 94
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Christian McCaffrey
POWER BACK: Christian McCaffrey
SLOT WR: Laviska Shenault Jr.
SLOT CORNER: Jaycee Horn
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR — Robbie Anderson — 96 SPEED
- CB – Donte Jackson — 95 SPEED
- CB – C.J. Henderson — 93 SPEED
- WR — D.J. Moore — 93 SPEED
- FS — Jeremy Chinn — 93 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- HB — Christian McCaffrey — 95
- WR — D.J. Moore — 87
- LE — Brian Burns — 86
- ROLB — Shaq Thompson— 84
- WR — Robbie Anderson — 83
- RT — Taylor Moton — 83
- SS — Jeremy Chinn — 82
- P — Johnny Hekker — 82
- DT — Derrick Brown — 81
- CB — Donte Jackson — 81
SuperStar X-FACTORS
RB CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY
X – ANKLE BREAKER (High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch)
SS Trait – LEAP FROG (Grants steerable spin & juke moves)
SS Trait – EVASIVE (Steerable juke and spin animations)
SS Trait – PLAYMAKER (Immediate & precise reactions to playmaker inputs)
SS Trait – BACKFIELD MASTER (More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield)
SuperStars
WR D.J. MOORE
SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)
SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)
LE BRIAN BURNS
SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance)
SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)
Depth Chart
Panthers Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|QB1
|Baker
|Mayfield
|QB2
|Sam
|Darnold
|RB1
|Christian
|McCaffrey
|RB2
|Chuba
|Hubbard
|RB3
|D'Onta
|Foreman
|FB1
|Giovanni
|Ricci
|WR1
|DJ
|Moore
|WR2
|Robby
|Anderson
|WR3
|Terrace
|Marshall Jr.
|WR4
|Laviska
|Shenault Jr.
|WR5
|Rashard
|Higgins
|WR6
|Shi
|Smith
|TE1
|Ian
|Thomas
|TE2
|Tommy
|Tremble
|TE3
|Stephen
|Sullivan
|K1
|Eddie
|Piñiero