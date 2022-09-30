 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Madden Stream: Atlanta Falcons 2023 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Falcons’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2023 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
Atlanta Falcons v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Falcons to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Marcus Mariota 71 OVERALL – AWR 69 – SPD 88 – SAC 84 – MAC 77 – DAC 76 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Cordarrelle Patterson

POWER BACK: Tyler Allgeier

SLOT WR: Olamide Zaccheaus

SLOT CORNER: Mike Ford

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR — Calvin Ridley — 93 SPEED
  2. WR — Damiere Byrd — 93 SPEED
  3. CB — A.J. Terrell Jr. — 92 SPEED
  4. RB – Cordarrelle Patterson — 91 SPEED
  5. TE — Kyle Pitts — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. CB – A.J. Terrell Jr. — 89
  2. TE – Kyle Pitts — 87
  3. CB – Casey Hayward Jr. — 86
  4. RB – Cordarrelle Patterson — 86
  5. RG – Chris Lindstrom — 84
  6. RE – Grady Jarrett — 84
  7. MLB – Deion Jones — 82
  8. K – Younghoe Koo — 81
  9. LT — Jake Matthews — 81
  10. MLB — Rashaan Evans — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

RB CORDARRELLE PATTERSON

SS Trait — RECUPERATION (Recover from fatigue at an increased rate)
SS Trait — BACKFIELD MASTER (More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield)

TE KYLE PITTS

SS Trait — MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)
SS Trait — RED ZONE THREAT (Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone)

Depth Chart

Falcons Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Marcus Mariota
QB2 Desmond Ridder
RB1 Cordarrelle Patterson
RB2 Tyler Allgeier
RB3 Avery Williams
FB1 Keith Smith
WR1 Bryan Edwards
WR2 Drake London
WR3 Damiere Byrd
WR4 Olamide Zaccheaus
WR5 Khadarel Hodge
WR6 Jared Bernhardt
TE1 Kyle Pitts
TE2 Anthony Firskser
TE3 Parker Hesse
K1 Younghoe Koo

