DraftKings Madden Stream: Atlanta Falcons 2023 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Falcons to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Marcus Mariota 71 OVERALL – AWR 69 – SPD 88 – SAC 84 – MAC 77 – DAC 76 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Cordarrelle Patterson

POWER BACK: Tyler Allgeier

SLOT WR: Olamide Zaccheaus

SLOT CORNER: Mike Ford

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Calvin Ridley — 93 SPEED WR — Damiere Byrd — 93 SPEED CB — A.J. Terrell Jr. — 92 SPEED RB – Cordarrelle Patterson — 91 SPEED TE — Kyle Pitts — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

CB – A.J. Terrell Jr. — 89 TE – Kyle Pitts — 87 CB – Casey Hayward Jr. — 86 RB – Cordarrelle Patterson — 86 RG – Chris Lindstrom — 84 RE – Grady Jarrett — 84 MLB – Deion Jones — 82 K – Younghoe Koo — 81 LT — Jake Matthews — 81 MLB — Rashaan Evans — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

RB CORDARRELLE PATTERSON

SS Trait — RECUPERATION (Recover from fatigue at an increased rate)

SS Trait — BACKFIELD MASTER (More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield)

TE KYLE PITTS

SS Trait — MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait — RED ZONE THREAT (Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone)

Depth Chart