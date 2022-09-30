DraftKings Madden Stream: Atlanta Falcons 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.
QB RATING
Marcus Mariota 71 OVERALL – AWR 69 – SPD 88 – SAC 84 – MAC 77 – DAC 76 – THP 87
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Cordarrelle Patterson
POWER BACK: Tyler Allgeier
SLOT WR: Olamide Zaccheaus
SLOT CORNER: Mike Ford
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR — Calvin Ridley — 93 SPEED
- WR — Damiere Byrd — 93 SPEED
- CB — A.J. Terrell Jr. — 92 SPEED
- RB – Cordarrelle Patterson — 91 SPEED
- TE — Kyle Pitts — 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- CB – A.J. Terrell Jr. — 89
- TE – Kyle Pitts — 87
- CB – Casey Hayward Jr. — 86
- RB – Cordarrelle Patterson — 86
- RG – Chris Lindstrom — 84
- RE – Grady Jarrett — 84
- MLB – Deion Jones — 82
- K – Younghoe Koo — 81
- LT — Jake Matthews — 81
- MLB — Rashaan Evans — 79
SuperStar X-FACTORS
NONE
SuperStars
RB CORDARRELLE PATTERSON
SS Trait — RECUPERATION (Recover from fatigue at an increased rate)
SS Trait — BACKFIELD MASTER (More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield)
TE KYLE PITTS
SS Trait — MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)
SS Trait — RED ZONE THREAT (Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone)
Depth Chart
Falcons Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|QB1
|Marcus
|Mariota
|QB2
|Desmond
|Ridder
|RB1
|Cordarrelle
|Patterson
|RB2
|Tyler
|Allgeier
|RB3
|Avery
|Williams
|FB1
|Keith
|Smith
|WR1
|Bryan
|Edwards
|WR2
|Drake
|London
|WR3
|Damiere
|Byrd
|WR4
|Olamide
|Zaccheaus
|WR5
|Khadarel
|Hodge
|WR6
|Jared
|Bernhardt
|TE1
|Kyle
|Pitts
|TE2
|Anthony
|Firskser
|TE3
|Parker
|Hesse
|K1
|Younghoe
|Koo