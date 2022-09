DraftKings Madden Stream: Green Bay Packers 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Packers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below. For a full calendar of games and

QB RATING

Aaron Rodgers 95 OVERALL – AWR 97 – SPD 80 – SAC 96 – MAC 93 – DAC 91 – THP 93

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Aaron Jones

POWER BACK: A.J. Dillon

SLOT WR: Randall Cobb

SLOT CORNER: Rasul Douglas

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB — Eric Stokes — 95 SPEED WR — Christian Watson — 93 SPEED FS — Darnell Savage — 93 SPEED CB — Jaire Alexander — 92 SPEED WR — Romeo Doubs — 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

QB — Aaron Rodgers — 96 LT — David Bakhtiari — 93 CB — Jaire Alexander — 92 RB — Aaron Jones — 90 DT — Kenny Clark — 89 LOLB — Rashan Gary — 89 SS — Adrian Amosh — 88 MLB — De’Vondre Campbell — 87 LG — Elgton Jenkins — 85 TE — Marcedes Lewis — 81

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB AARON RODGERS

X – DOTS (Grants perfect passing on any throw)

SS Trait – GUNSLINGER (Grants faster passing speed)

SS Trait – PASS LEAD ELITE (Increased throw power when leading bullet passes)

SS Trait – ROAMING DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy while standing outside pocket)

CB JAIRE ALEXANDER

X — SHUTDOWN (Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches)

SS Trait – SHORT ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man vs. short routes)

SS Trait - DEEP OUT ZONE KO (Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones)

SS Trait - ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

SuperStars

LT DAVID BAKHTIARI

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers)

SS Trait – ALL DAY (Better protection against frequent shed attempts)

DT KENNY CLARK

SS Trait – UNPREDICTABLE (Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance)

SS Trait — INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)

Depth Chart