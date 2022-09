DraftKings Madden Stream: Detroit Lions 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available alongside free contests in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Lions to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Jared Goff 75 OVERALL – AWR 70 – SPD 76 – SAC 93 – MAC 82 – DAC 79 – THP 89

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: D’Andre Swift

POWER BACK: Jamaal Williams

SLOT WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown

SLOT CORNER: Mike Hughes

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Jameson Williams — 98 SPEED WR — D.J. Chark — 94 SPEED WR — Kalif Raymond — 93 SPEED CB — Jeff Okudah — 91 SPEED RB — D’Andre Swift — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

TE – T.J. Hockenson — 88 C – Frank Ragnow — 87 RB – D’Andre Swift — 82 RT – Penei Sewell — 82 WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown — 81 P – Jack Fox — 80 RB — Jamaal Williams — 79 LT – Taylor Decker — 79 RE — Aiden Hutchinson — 78 SS – DeShon Elliott — 78

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

NONE

Depth Chart