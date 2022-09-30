DraftKings Madden Stream: Chicago Bears 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bears to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Justin Fields 73 OVERALL – AWR 63 – SPD 90 – SAC 85 – MAC 81 – DAC 80 – THP 92
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Khalil Herbert
POWER BACK: David Montgomery
SLOT WR: Velus Jones Jr.
SLOT CORNER: Kyler Gordon
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR — Velus Jones Jr. — 94 SPEED
- WR — Darnell Mooney — 93 SPEED
- FS — Eddie Jackson — 92 SPEED
- WR — Byron Pringle — 91 SPEED
- WR — Dante Pettis — 90 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- MLB — Roquan Smith — 90
- RB — David Montgomery — 85
- FS — Eddie Jackson — 84
- RE — Robert Quinn — 83
- CB — Jaylon Johnson — 82
- LG — Cody Whitehair — 80
- WR — Darnell Mooney — 78
- LE — Trevis Gipson — 77
- K — Cairo Santos — 77
- WR — Byron Pringle — 75
SuperStar X-FACTORS
NONE
SuperStars
NONE
Depth Chart
Bears depth chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|QB1
|Justin
|Fields
|QB2
|Trevor
|Siemien
|RB1
|David
|Montgomery
|RB2
|Khalil
|Herbert
|RB3
|Trestan
|Ebner
|FB1
|Kheri
|Blasingame
|WR1
|Darnell
|Mooney
|WR2
|Byron
|Pringle
|WR3
|Equanimeous
|St. Brown
|WR4
|Dante
|Pettis
|WR5
|Velus
|Jones Jr.
|WR6
|N'Keal
|Harry
|TE1
|Cole
|Kmet
|TE2
|Ryan
|Griffin
|TE3
|Trevon
|Wesco
|K1
|Cairo
|Santos