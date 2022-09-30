 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Madden Stream: Chicago Bears 2023 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Bears’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2023 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bears to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Justin Fields 73 OVERALL – AWR 63 – SPD 90 – SAC 85 – MAC 81 – DAC 80 – THP 92

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Khalil Herbert

POWER BACK: David Montgomery

SLOT WR: Velus Jones Jr.

SLOT CORNER: Kyler Gordon

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR — Velus Jones Jr. — 94 SPEED
  2. WR — Darnell Mooney — 93 SPEED
  3. FS — Eddie Jackson — 92 SPEED
  4. WR — Byron Pringle — 91 SPEED
  5. WR — Dante Pettis — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. MLB — Roquan Smith — 90
  2. RB — David Montgomery — 85
  3. FS — Eddie Jackson — 84
  4. RE — Robert Quinn — 83
  5. CB — Jaylon Johnson — 82
  6. LG — Cody Whitehair — 80
  7. WR — Darnell Mooney — 78
  8. LE — Trevis Gipson — 77
  9. K — Cairo Santos — 77
  10. WR — Byron Pringle — 75

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

NONE

Depth Chart

Bears depth chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Justin Fields
QB2 Trevor Siemien
RB1 David Montgomery
RB2 Khalil Herbert
RB3 Trestan Ebner
FB1 Kheri Blasingame
WR1 Darnell Mooney
WR2 Byron Pringle
WR3 Equanimeous St. Brown
WR4 Dante Pettis
WR5 Velus Jones Jr.
WR6 N'Keal Harry
TE1 Cole Kmet
TE2 Ryan Griffin
TE3 Trevon Wesco
K1 Cairo Santos

