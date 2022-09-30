DraftKings Madden Stream: Chicago Bears 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

QB RATING

Justin Fields 73 OVERALL – AWR 63 – SPD 90 – SAC 85 – MAC 81 – DAC 80 – THP 92

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Khalil Herbert

POWER BACK: David Montgomery

SLOT WR: Velus Jones Jr.

SLOT CORNER: Kyler Gordon

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Velus Jones Jr. — 94 SPEED WR — Darnell Mooney — 93 SPEED FS — Eddie Jackson — 92 SPEED WR — Byron Pringle — 91 SPEED WR — Dante Pettis — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

MLB — Roquan Smith — 90 RB — David Montgomery — 85 FS — Eddie Jackson — 84 RE — Robert Quinn — 83 CB — Jaylon Johnson — 82 LG — Cody Whitehair — 80 WR — Darnell Mooney — 78 LE — Trevis Gipson — 77 K — Cairo Santos — 77 WR — Byron Pringle — 75

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

NONE

Depth Chart