DraftKings Madden Stream: Minnesota Vikings 2023 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Vikings’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2023 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Vikings to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Kirk Cousins 80 OVERALL – AWR 74 – SPD 75 – SAC 90 – MAC 90 – DAC 88 – THP 88

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN BACK: Dalvin Cook

POWER BACK: Dalvin Cook

SLOT WR: K.J. Osborn

SLOT CORNER: Chandon Sullivan

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR — Jalen Reagor — 93 SPEED
  2. FS — Lewis Cine — 93 SPEED
  3. RB — Dalvin Cook — 91 SPEED
  4. WR — Justin Jefferson — 91 SPEED
  5. CB — Patrick Peterson — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. WR — Justin Jefferson — 94
  2. RB — Dalvin Cook — 93
  3. SS — Harrison Smith — 90
  4. WR — Adam Thielen — 88
  5. MLB — Eric Kendricks — 88
  6. LE — Danielle Hunter — 86
  7. ROLB — Za’Darius Smith — 85
  8. RT — Brian O’Neill — 83
  9. QB — Kirk Cousins — 80
  10. MLB — Jordan Hicks — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RB DALVIN COOK

X – FIRST ONE FREE (High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle)
SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Grants steerable juke animations)
SS Trait – ENERGIZER (Replenish stamina after successful skill moves)
SS Trait – BALANCE BEAM (Avoid stumbling as a ball carrier)

WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON

X – DOUBLE ME (Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage)
SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)
SS Trait – ROUTE TECHNICIAN (Quicker cuts while running routes)
SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)
SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers)

SuperStars

SS HARRISON SMITH

SS Trait – ENFORCER (Guaranteed tackle after hit-sticking ball carriers)
SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones)
SS Trait – STONEWALL (Prevents additional yardage gains while tackling)

MLB ERIC KENDRICKS

SS Trait – LURKER (Spectacular catch animations for lurking defenders)
SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones)

WR ADAM THIELEN

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (Better cuts & catching on short slot routes)
SS Trait – SLOT APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up in the slot)
SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

LE DANIELLE HUNTER

SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance)
SS Trait – REACH ELITE (Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers)

ROLB Za’Darius Smith

SS Trait – OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs)
SS Trait – MR. BIG STOP (Start 3rd/4th down with half of your pass rush points)
SS Trait – EDGE THREAT ELITE (Dominant edge rush moves & increased QB pressure)

Depth Chart

Vikings Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Kirk Cousins
QB2 Nick Mullens
RB1 Dalvin Cook
RB2 Alexander Mattison
RB3 Kene Nwangwu
FB1 C.J. Ham
WR1 Justin Jefferson
WR2 Adam Thielen
WR3 K.J. Osborn
WR4 Jalen Raegor
WR5 Jalen Nailor
TE1 Irv Smith Jr.
TE2 Johnny Mundt
TE3 Ben Ellefson
K1 Greg Joseph

