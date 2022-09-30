DraftKings Madden Stream: Minnesota Vikings 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Vikings to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Kirk Cousins 80 OVERALL – AWR 74 – SPD 75 – SAC 90 – MAC 90 – DAC 88 – THP 88

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN BACK: Dalvin Cook

POWER BACK: Dalvin Cook

SLOT WR: K.J. Osborn

SLOT CORNER: Chandon Sullivan

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Jalen Reagor — 93 SPEED FS — Lewis Cine — 93 SPEED RB — Dalvin Cook — 91 SPEED WR — Justin Jefferson — 91 SPEED CB — Patrick Peterson — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — Justin Jefferson — 94 RB — Dalvin Cook — 93 SS — Harrison Smith — 90 WR — Adam Thielen — 88 MLB — Eric Kendricks — 88 LE — Danielle Hunter — 86 ROLB — Za’Darius Smith — 85 RT — Brian O’Neill — 83 QB — Kirk Cousins — 80 MLB — Jordan Hicks — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RB DALVIN COOK

X – FIRST ONE FREE (High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle)

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Grants steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – ENERGIZER (Replenish stamina after successful skill moves)

SS Trait – BALANCE BEAM (Avoid stumbling as a ball carrier)

WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON

X – DOUBLE ME (Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SS Trait – ROUTE TECHNICIAN (Quicker cuts while running routes)

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers)

SuperStars

SS HARRISON SMITH

SS Trait – ENFORCER (Guaranteed tackle after hit-sticking ball carriers)

SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones)

SS Trait – STONEWALL (Prevents additional yardage gains while tackling)

MLB ERIC KENDRICKS

SS Trait – LURKER (Spectacular catch animations for lurking defenders)

SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones)

WR ADAM THIELEN

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (Better cuts & catching on short slot routes)

SS Trait – SLOT APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up in the slot)

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

LE DANIELLE HUNTER

SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance)

SS Trait – REACH ELITE (Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers)

ROLB Za’Darius Smith

SS Trait – OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs)

SS Trait – MR. BIG STOP (Start 3rd/4th down with half of your pass rush points)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT ELITE (Dominant edge rush moves & increased QB pressure)

Depth Chart