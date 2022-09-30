DraftKings Madden Stream: Seattle Seahawks 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Seahawks to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Geno Smith 66 OVERALL – AWR 65 – SPD 83 – SAC 83 – MAC 77 – DAC 76 – THP 89

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Rashaad Penny

POWER BACK: Kenneth Walker III

SLOT WR: Tyler Lockett

SLOT CORNER: Justin Coleman

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB — Tariq Woolen — 97 SPEED WR — Marquise Goodwin — 96 SPEED WR — D.K. Metcalf — 95 SPEED RB — Kenneth Walker III — 93 SPEED WR — Tyler Lockett — 93 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — Tyler Lockett — 90 WR — D.K. Metcalf — 89 SS — Jamal Adams — 90 FS — Quandre Diggs — 84 MLB — Jordyn Brooks — 81 P — Michael Dickson — 81 TE — Noah Fant — 80 RG — Gabe Jackson —78 RB — Rashaad Penny — 78 DT — Al Woods — 77

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR DK METCALF

X – DOUBLE ME (Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SuperStars

SS JAMAL ADAMS

SS Trait — FLAT ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones)

SS Trait — STONE WALL (Prevents additional yardage gains while tackling)

Depth Chart