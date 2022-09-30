DraftKings Madden Stream: Los Angeles Rams 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Rams to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Matthew Stafford 84 OVERALL – AWR 86 – SPD 75 – SAC 89 – MAC 83 – DAC 88 – THP 95

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Cam Akers

POWER BACK: Darrell Henderson Jr.

SLOT WR: Cooper Kupp

SLOT CORNER: Decobie Durant

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB - Decobie Durant - 93 SPEED WR - Tutu Atwell - 93 SPEED CB - Jalen Ramsey - 92 SPEED CB - David Long Jr. - 91 SPEED RB - Cam Akers - 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RE — Aaron Donald — 99 WR — Cooper Kupp — 98 CB — Jalen Ramsey — 97 MLB — Bobby Wagner — 89 QB — Matthew Stafford — 84 RT — Rob Havenstein — 84 TE — Tyler Higbee — 83 RB — Cam Akers — 81 WR — Allen Robinson II — 80 RB — Darrell Henderson Jr. — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR COOPER KUPP

X – RAC ‘EM UP (Wins RAC catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone)

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (Better cuts & catching on short slot routes)

SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – PERSISTENT (Harder to knock out of The Zone)

RE AARON DONALD

X – BLITZ (On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)

SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (A larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)

CB JALEN RAMSEY

X – BOTTLENECK (Dominantly win man press attempts)

SS Trait – BENCH PRESS (Press wins fatigue the receiver)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

SS Trait – ONE STEP AHEAD (Faster reactions to receiver cuts in man coverage)

LB BOBBY WAGNER

X – AVALANCHE (Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles)

SS Trait – ENFORCER (Guaranteed tackle after hit-sticking ball carriers)

SS Trait – OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs)

SS Trait – TACKLE SUPREME (Decreased fakeout chance & better conservative tackles)

SuperStars

QB MATTHEW STAFFORD

SS Trait – SET FEET LEAD (Increased THP when leading bullet passes with set feet)

SS Trait – LONG RANGE DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on all deep throws)

SS Trait – QUICK DRAW (Faster throwing animations when under pressure)

Depth Chart