DraftKings Madden Stream: Arizona Cardinals 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Cardinals to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Kyler Murray 83 OVERALL – AWR 79 – SPD 92 – SAC 88 – MAC 83 – DAC 85 – THP 90
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: James Conner
POWER BACK: James Conner
SLOT WR: Rondale Moore
SLOT CORNER: Byron Murphy Jr.
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR - Marquise Brown - 97 SPEED
- WR - Andy Isabella - 95 SPEED
- WR - Rondale Moore - 94 SPEED
- MLB - Isaiah Simmons - 93 SPEED
- QB - Kyler Murray - 92 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- WR — DeAndre Hopkins — 95
- SS – Budda Baker — 92
- C – Rodney Hudson — 89
- LE — J.J. Watt — 87
- WR – Marquise Brown — 85
- TE — Zach Ertz — 84
- QB — Kyler Murray — 83
- CB — Byron Murphy Jr. —81
- RB – James Conner — 80
- CB — Trayvon Mullen Jr. — 80
SuperStar X-FACTORS
NONE
SuperStars
QB KYLER MURRAY
SS Trait — GUNSLINGER (Grants faster passing speed)
SS Trait — DASHING DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards)
FS BUDDA BAKER
SS Trait — MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones)
SS Trait — UNFAKEABLE (Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves)
C RODNEY HUDSON
SS Trait — MATADOR (Prevents dominant bull rush moves)
SS Trait — SECURE PROTECTOR (Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves)
LE J.J. WATT
SS Trait – SWIM CLUB (Swim/Club moves partially ignore blocker resistance)
SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Shed attempts are free on run plays)
Depth Chart
Cardinals Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|QB1
|Kyler
|Murray
|QB2
|Trace
|McSorely
|RB1
|James
|Conner
|RB2
|Darrel
|Williams
|RB3
|Eno
|Benjamin
|FB1
|Maxx
|Williams
|WR1
|DeAndre
|Hopkins
|WR2
|Marquise
|Brown
|WR3
|A.J.
|Green
|WR4
|Rondale
|Moore
|WR5
|Andy
|Isabella
|WR6
|Greg
|Dortch
|TE1
|Zach
|Ertz
|TE2
|Maxx
|Williams
|TE3
|Trey
|McBride
|K1
|Matt
|Prater