DraftKings Madden Stream: Arizona Cardinals 2023 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Cardinals to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Kyler Murray 83 OVERALL – AWR 79 – SPD 92 – SAC 88 – MAC 83 – DAC 85 – THP 90

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: James Conner

POWER BACK: James Conner

SLOT WR: Rondale Moore

SLOT CORNER: Byron Murphy Jr.

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Marquise Brown - 97 SPEED WR - Andy Isabella - 95 SPEED WR - Rondale Moore - 94 SPEED MLB - Isaiah Simmons - 93 SPEED QB - Kyler Murray - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — DeAndre Hopkins — 95 SS – Budda Baker — 92 C – Rodney Hudson — 89 LE — J.J. Watt — 87 WR – Marquise Brown — 85 TE — Zach Ertz — 84 QB — Kyler Murray — 83 CB — Byron Murphy Jr. —81 RB – James Conner — 80 CB — Trayvon Mullen Jr. — 80

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

QB KYLER MURRAY

SS Trait — GUNSLINGER (Grants faster passing speed)

SS Trait — DASHING DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards)

FS BUDDA BAKER

SS Trait — MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones)

SS Trait — UNFAKEABLE (Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves)

C RODNEY HUDSON

SS Trait — MATADOR (Prevents dominant bull rush moves)

SS Trait — SECURE PROTECTOR (Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves)

LE J.J. WATT

SS Trait – SWIM CLUB (Swim/Club moves partially ignore blocker resistance)

SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Shed attempts are free on run plays)

Depth Chart