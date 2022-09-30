DraftKings Madden Stream: San Francisco 49ers 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the 49ers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Trey Lance 72 OVERALL – AWR 59 – SPD 87 – SAC 84 – MAC 79 – DAC 80 – THP 91

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Elijah Mitchell

POWER BACK: Elijah Mitchell

SLOT WR: Jauan Jennings

SLOT CORNER: Samuel Womack

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB - Ambry Thomas - 92 SPEED WR - Deebo Samuel - 92 SPEED CB - Samuel Womack - 92 SPEED WR - Brandon Aiyuk - 91 SPEED CB - Charvarius Ward - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LT — Trent Williams — 99 TE – George Kittle — 97 MLB – Fred Warner — 94 RE – Nick Bosa — 94 WR — Deebo Samuel —90 SS — Jimmie Ward — 87 FB – Kyle Juszczyk — 87 LE – Arik Armstead — 84 WR – Brandon Aiyuk — 81 CB – Jason Verrett — 81

SuperStar X-FACTORS

TE GEORGE KITTLE

X – YAC’EM UP (Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle)

SS Trait – ROUTE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes from any receiver position)

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)

RE NICK BOSA

X- RELENTLESS (Rush moves no longer cost points)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance)

SS Trait – EXTRA CREDIT (Grants an additional max pass rush point)

MLB FRED WARNER

X- ZONE HAWK (More INTs in zone coverage)

SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones)

SS Trait – OUTMATCHED (Better contested catching against RBs)

SS Trait – LURKER (Spectacular catch animations for lurking defenders)

WR DEEBO SAMUEL

X- YAC’EM UP (Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle)

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (Better cuts & catching on short slot routes)

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

SuperStars

LT TRENT WILLIAMS

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers)

SS Trait – ALL DAY (Better protection against frequent shed attempts)

SS Trait – POST UP (Dominant when engaged in double team blocks)

SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs)

Depth Chart