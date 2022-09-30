DraftKings Madden Stream: New England Patriots 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Patriots to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Mac Jones 77 OVERALL – AWR 80 – SPD 81 – SAC 92 – MAC 84 – DAC 83 – THP 85

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Rhamondre Stevenson

POWER BACK: Damien Harris

SLOT WR: Jakobi Myers

SLOT CORNER: Jonathan Jones

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Tyquan Thornton - 95 SPEED CB - Jonathan Jones - 93 SPEED RB - Damien Harris - 91 SPEED WR - Nelson Agholor - 91 SPEED SS - Kyle Dugger - 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

FS – Devin McCourty — 87 LOLB — Matthew Judon — 86 C – David Andrews — 84 LT — Trent Brown — 84 TE — Hunter Henry — 83 SS – Adrian Phillips — 82 RB – Damien Harris — 82 CB — Jonathan Jones — 82 SS — Kyle Dugger — 82 WR – DeVante Parker — 81

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

LB MATTHEW JUDON

SS Trait – DEMORALIZER (Hit-sticking the ball carrier wipes their zone progress)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

FS DEVIN MCCOURTY

SS Trait – UNFAKEABLE (Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves)

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

Depth Chart