DraftKings Madden Stream: New England Patriots 2023 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Patriots to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Mac Jones 77 OVERALL – AWR 80 – SPD 81 – SAC 92 – MAC 84 – DAC 83 – THP 85
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Rhamondre Stevenson
POWER BACK: Damien Harris
SLOT WR: Jakobi Myers
SLOT CORNER: Jonathan Jones
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR - Tyquan Thornton - 95 SPEED
- CB - Jonathan Jones - 93 SPEED
- RB - Damien Harris - 91 SPEED
- WR - Nelson Agholor - 91 SPEED
- SS - Kyle Dugger - 90 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- FS – Devin McCourty — 87
- LOLB — Matthew Judon — 86
- C – David Andrews — 84
- LT — Trent Brown — 84
- TE — Hunter Henry — 83
- SS – Adrian Phillips — 82
- RB – Damien Harris — 82
- CB — Jonathan Jones — 82
- SS — Kyle Dugger — 82
- WR – DeVante Parker — 81
SuperStar X-FACTORS
None
SuperStars
LB MATTHEW JUDON
SS Trait – DEMORALIZER (Hit-sticking the ball carrier wipes their zone progress)
SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)
FS DEVIN MCCOURTY
SS Trait – UNFAKEABLE (Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves)
SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)
Depth Chart
Patriots Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|QB1
|Mac
|Jones
|QB2
|Brian
|Hoyer
|RB1
|Damien
|Harris
|RB2
|Rhamondre
|Stevenson
|RB3
|Pierre
|Strong Jr.
|FB1
|Jonnu
|Smith
|WR1
|DeVonte
|Parker
|WR2
|Nelson
|Agholor
|WR3
|Kendrick
|Bourne
|WR4
|Jakobi
|Myers
|WR5
|Lil'Jordan
|Humphrey
|WR6
|Matthew
|Slater
|TE1
|Hunter
|Henry
|TE2
|Jonnu
|Smith
|TE3
|Joe
|Cardona
|K1
|Nick
|Folk