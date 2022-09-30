DraftKings Madden Stream: Miami Dolphins 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Dolphins to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Tua Tagovailoa 78 OVERALL – AWR 81 – SPD 82 – SAC 89 – MAC 84 – DAC 86 – THP 86

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Chase Edmonds

POWER BACK: Myles Gaskin

SLOT WR: Jaylen Waddle

SLOT CORNER: Nik Needham

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Tyreek Hill - 99 SPEED WR - Jaylen Waddle - 97 SPEED CB - Keion Crossen - 95 SPEED RB - Raheem Mostert - 95 SPEED CB - Byron Jones - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR – Tyreek Hill — 97 LT – Terron Armstead — 93 CB – Xavien Howard — 89 CB — Byron Jones — 87 TE – Mike Gesicki — 86 WR — Jaylen Waddle — 86 FS — Jevon Holland — 84 LE — Emmanuel Ogbah — 82 LOLB — Melvin Ingram — 82 SS — Eric Rowe — 80

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR TYREEK HILL

X – RAC ‘EM UP (Wins RAC catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Grants steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – GRAB-N-GO (Quicker turning/change-of-direction after a RAC catch)

SuperStars

CB XAVIEN HOWARD

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

LT TERRON ARMSTEAD

SS Trait – SECURE PROTECTOR (Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves)

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers)

Depth Chart