DraftKings Madden Stream: Buffalo Bills 2023 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bills to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Josh Allen 94 OVERALL – AWR 91 – SPD 88 – SAC 90 – MAC 87 – DAC 89 – THP 99

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Devin Singletary

POWER BACK: Zack Moss

SLOT WR: Isaiah McKenzie

Slot Corner: Taron Johnson

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB - Kaiir Elam - 93 SPEED WR - Isaiah McKenzie - 92 SPEED RB - James Cook - 92 SPEED WR - Stefon Diggs - 92 SPEED CB - Taron Johnson - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — Stefon Diggs — 96 QB — Josh Allen — 94 CB – Tre’Davious White — 93 RE – Von Miller — 92 FS – Micah Hyde — 91 SS – Jordan Poyer — 90 TE – Dawson Knox — 84 ROLB – Matt Milano — 84 MLB – Tremaine Edmunds — 84 LT – Dion Dawkins — 83

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB JOSH ALLEN

X – BAZOOKA (Max throwing distance increased)

SS Trait – FASTBREAK (Improved blocking on designed QB runs)

SS Trait – DASHING DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards)

SS Trait – PASS LEAD ELITE (Increased throw power when leading bullet passes)

WR STEFON DIGGS

X – RAC ’EM UP (Wins RAC catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – GRAB-N-GO (Quicker turning/change-of-direction after a RAC catch)

CB TRE’DAVIOIUS WHITE

X – SHUTDOWN (Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ZONE KO (Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones)

DE VON MILLER

X – FEARMONGER (Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker)

SS Trait – ADRENALINE RUSH (Sacks restore all pass rush points)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SuperStars

FS MICAH HYDE

SS Trait – MEDIUM ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man vs. medium routes)

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

SS JORDAN POYER

SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ZONE KO (Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones)

Depth Chart