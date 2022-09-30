DraftKings Madden Stream: New York Jets 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Jets to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Zach Wilson 73 OVERALL – AWR 65 – SPD 83 – SAC 85 – MAC 79 – DAC 80 – THP 94

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Michael Carter

POWER BACK: Breece Hall

SLOT WR: Braxton Berrios

SLOT CORNER: Michael Carter II

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB - Michael Carter II - 93 SPEED FS - Ashtyn Davis - 92 SPEED WR - Braxton Berrios - 92 SPEED WR - Garrett Wilson - 92 SPEED WR - Elijah Moore - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

DT — Quinnen Williams — 85 MLB — C.J. Mosley — 83 RE — Carl Lawson — 83 CB — D.J. Reed Jr. — 81 LE — John Franklin-Myers — 81 WR — Elijah Moore — 80 LG — Laken Tomlinson — 80 WR — Garrett Wilson — 79 WR — Corey Davis — 79 LT — Duane Brown — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

LT MEKHI BECTON

SS Trait – PULLER ELITE (Significantly increases the effectiveness of pull blocks)

SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs)

Depth Chart