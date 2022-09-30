 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DraftKings Madden Stream: New York Jets 2023 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Jets’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2023 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Jets to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Zach Wilson 73 OVERALL – AWR 65 – SPD 83 – SAC 85 – MAC 79 – DAC 80 – THP 94

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Michael Carter

POWER BACK: Breece Hall

SLOT WR: Braxton Berrios

SLOT CORNER: Michael Carter II

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. CB - Michael Carter II - 93 SPEED
  2. FS - Ashtyn Davis - 92 SPEED
  3. WR - Braxton Berrios - 92 SPEED
  4. WR - Garrett Wilson - 92 SPEED
  5. WR - Elijah Moore - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. DT — Quinnen Williams — 85
  2. MLB — C.J. Mosley — 83
  3. RE — Carl Lawson — 83
  4. CB — D.J. Reed Jr. — 81
  5. LE — John Franklin-Myers — 81
  6. WR — Elijah Moore — 80
  7. LG — Laken Tomlinson — 80
  8. WR — Garrett Wilson — 79
  9. WR — Corey Davis — 79
  10. LT — Duane Brown — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

LT MEKHI BECTON

SS Trait – PULLER ELITE (Significantly increases the effectiveness of pull blocks)
SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs)

Depth Chart

Jets Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Zach Wilson
QB2 Joe Flacco
RB1 Michael Carter
RB2 Breece Hall
RB3 Ty Johnson
FB1 Nick Bawden
WR1 Elijah Moore
WR2 Corey Davis
WR3 Garrett Wilson
WR4 Denzel Mims
WR5 Jeff Smith
WR6 Braxton Berrios
TE1 CJ Uzomah
TE2 Tyler Conklin
TE3 Lawrence Cager
K1 Greg Zuerlein

More From DraftKings Nation