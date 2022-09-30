DraftKings Madden Stream: Cleveland Browns 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Browns to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Jacoby Brissett 72 OVERALL – AWR 71 – SPD 79 – SAC 86 – MAC 79 – DAC 80 – THP 91

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Kareem Hunt

POWER BACK: Nick Chubb

SLOT WR: David Bell

SLOT CORNER: Greg Newsome II

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Anthony Schwartz - 96 SPEED CB - Denzel Ward - 94 SPEED CB - Greedy Williams - 93 SPEED CB - Greg Newsome II - 93 SPEED WR - Jakeem Grant Sr. - 93 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RE — Myles Garrett — 99 RB — Nick Chubb — 98 CB — Denzel Ward — 92 LG — Joel Bitonio — 90 WR — Amari Cooper — 89 RG — Wyatt Teller — 89 RB — Kareem Hunt — 87 LE — Jadeveon Clowney — 85 FS — John Johnson III — 82 CB — Greg Newsome II — 81

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RE MYLES GARRETT

X – UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)

RB NICK CHUBB

X – WRECKING BALL (High success rate on trucks and stiff arms)

SS Trait – BALANCE BEAM (Avoid stumbling as a ball carrier)

SS Trait – BRUISER (More powerful truck & stiff arm animations)

SS Trait – REACH FOR IT (Frequently gains additional yards while being tackled)

SuperStars

WR AMARI COOPER

SS Trait – ROUTE TECHNICIAN (Quicker cuts while running routes)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

RG WYATT TELLER

SS Trait – POST UP (Dominant when engaged in double team blocks)

SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs)

Depth Chart