DraftKings Madden Stream: Cleveland Browns 2023 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Browns to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Jacoby Brissett 72 OVERALL – AWR 71 – SPD 79 – SAC 86 – MAC 79 – DAC 80 – THP 91
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Kareem Hunt
POWER BACK: Nick Chubb
SLOT WR: David Bell
SLOT CORNER: Greg Newsome II
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR - Anthony Schwartz - 96 SPEED
- CB - Denzel Ward - 94 SPEED
- CB - Greedy Williams - 93 SPEED
- CB - Greg Newsome II - 93 SPEED
- WR - Jakeem Grant Sr. - 93 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- RE — Myles Garrett — 99
- RB — Nick Chubb — 98
- CB — Denzel Ward — 92
- LG — Joel Bitonio — 90
- WR — Amari Cooper — 89
- RG — Wyatt Teller — 89
- RB — Kareem Hunt — 87
- LE — Jadeveon Clowney — 85
- FS — John Johnson III — 82
- CB — Greg Newsome II — 81
SuperStar X-FACTORS
RE MYLES GARRETT
X – UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding)
SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)
SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)
SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)
RB NICK CHUBB
X – WRECKING BALL (High success rate on trucks and stiff arms)
SS Trait – BALANCE BEAM (Avoid stumbling as a ball carrier)
SS Trait – BRUISER (More powerful truck & stiff arm animations)
SS Trait – REACH FOR IT (Frequently gains additional yards while being tackled)
SuperStars
WR AMARI COOPER
SS Trait – ROUTE TECHNICIAN (Quicker cuts while running routes)
SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)
RG WYATT TELLER
SS Trait – POST UP (Dominant when engaged in double team blocks)
SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs)
Depth Chart
Browns Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|QB1
|Jacoby
|Brissett
|QB2
|Josh
|Dobbs
|RB1
|Nick
|Chubb
|RB2
|Kareem
|Hunt
|RB3
|Demetric
|Felton Jr.
|FB1
|Kareem
|Hunt
|WR1
|Amari
|Cooper
|WR2
|Donovan
|Peoples-Jones
|WR3
|Anthony
|Schwartz
|WR4
|David
|Bell
|WR5
|Michael
|Woods II
|TE1
|David
|Njoku
|TE2
|Harrison
|Bryant
|TE3
|Jesse
|James
|K1
|Cade
|York