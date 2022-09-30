 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Madden Stream: Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Bengals’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2023 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bengals to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Joe Burrow 89 OVERALL – AWR 89 – SPD 83 – SAC 98 – MAC 97 – DAC 86 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Joe Mixon

POWER BACK: Joe Mixon

SLOT WR: Tyler Boyd

SLOT CORNER: Mike Hilton

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR - Ja’Marr Chase - 94 SPEED
  2. CB - Cam Taylor-Britt - 93 SPEED
  3. FS - Daxton Hill - 93 SPEED
  4. CB - Chidobe Awuzie - 92 SPEED
  5. RB - Joe Mixon - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. RB — Joe Mixon — 92
  2. FS — Jessie Bates III — 90
  3. QB — Joe Burrow — 89
  4. WR — Ja’Marr Chase — 88
  5. DT — D.J. Reader — 87
  6. CB — Chidobe Awuzie — 86
  7. RT — La’el Collins — 85
  8. RE — Trey Hendrickson — 85
  9. WR — Tee Higgins — 84
  10. K — Evan McPherson — 83

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB JOE BURROW

X – RUN & GUN (Grants perfect passing while on the run)
SS Trait – SIDELINE DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on throws outside the numbers)
SS Trait – FEARLESS (Immune to defensive pressure while in the pocket)
SS Trait – SET FEET LEAD (Increased THP when leading bullet passes with set feet)

SuperStars

FS JESSIE BATES III

SS Trait – DEEP IN ZONE KO (Improved reactions/knockouts in deep inside zones)
SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

HB JOE MIXON

SS Trait – ARM BAR (More Powerful stiff arm animations)
SS Trait – BULLDOZER (More powerful truck animations)

WR Ja’Marr Chase

SS Trait – RUNOFF ELITE (Grants more convincing runoffs)
SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

Depth Charts

Bengals Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Joe Burrow
QB2 Brandon Allen
RB1 Joe Mixon
RB2 Samaje Perine
RB3 Chris Evans
FB1 Mitchell Wilcox
WR1 Ja'Marr Chase
WR2 Tee Higgins
WR3 Tyler Boyd
WR4 Stanley Morgan Jr.
WR5 Mike Thomas
WR6 Trent Taylor
TE1 Hayden Hurst
TE2 Drew Sample
TE3 Devin Asiasi
K1 Evan McPherson

