DraftKings Madden Stream: Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bengals to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Joe Burrow 89 OVERALL – AWR 89 – SPD 83 – SAC 98 – MAC 97 – DAC 86 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Joe Mixon

POWER BACK: Joe Mixon

SLOT WR: Tyler Boyd

SLOT CORNER: Mike Hilton

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Ja’Marr Chase - 94 SPEED CB - Cam Taylor-Britt - 93 SPEED FS - Daxton Hill - 93 SPEED CB - Chidobe Awuzie - 92 SPEED RB - Joe Mixon - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RB — Joe Mixon — 92 FS — Jessie Bates III — 90 QB — Joe Burrow — 89 WR — Ja’Marr Chase — 88 DT — D.J. Reader — 87 CB — Chidobe Awuzie — 86 RT — La’el Collins — 85 RE — Trey Hendrickson — 85 WR — Tee Higgins — 84 K — Evan McPherson — 83

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB JOE BURROW

X – RUN & GUN (Grants perfect passing while on the run)

SS Trait – SIDELINE DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on throws outside the numbers)

SS Trait – FEARLESS (Immune to defensive pressure while in the pocket)

SS Trait – SET FEET LEAD (Increased THP when leading bullet passes with set feet)

SuperStars

FS JESSIE BATES III

SS Trait – DEEP IN ZONE KO (Improved reactions/knockouts in deep inside zones)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

HB JOE MIXON

SS Trait – ARM BAR (More Powerful stiff arm animations)

SS Trait – BULLDOZER (More powerful truck animations)

WR Ja’Marr Chase

SS Trait – RUNOFF ELITE (Grants more convincing runoffs)

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

Depth Charts