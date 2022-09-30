DraftKings Madden Stream: Baltimore Ravens 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Ravens to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Lamar Jackson 91 OVERALL – AWR 92 – SPD 96 – SAC 89 – MAC 86 – DAC 85 – THP 93

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: J.K. Dobbins

POWER BACK: Mike Davis

SLOT WR: James Proche II

SLOT CORNER: Damarion Williams

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

QB - Lamar Jackson - 96 SPEED WR - Devin Duvernay - 93 SPEED CB - Marlon Humphrey - 92 SPEED WR - Rashod Bateman - 92 SPEED FS - Brandon Stephens - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

TE — Mark Andrews — 95 QB — Lamar Jackson — 91 CB — Marlon Humphrey — 91 LT — Ronnie Stanley — 90 K — Justin Tucker — 90 DT — Michael Pierce — 88 RE — Calais Campbell — 87 FS — Marcus Williams — 87 CB – Marcus Peters — 87 RG — Kevin Zeitler — 85

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB LAMAR JACKSON

X – TRUZZ (Can’t fumble when in the zone.)

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Grants steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – TIGHT OUT (Consistent catching from TEs who beat their coverage)

SS Trait – FASTBREAK (Improved blocking on designed QB runs)

SuperStars

TE MARK ANDREWS

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – MATCHUP NIGHTMARE (Better route running and catching vs. LBs)

DE CALAIS CAMPBELL

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)

SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Shed attempts are free on run plays)

LT RONNIE STANLEY

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers)

SS Trait – SECURE PROTECTOR (Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves)

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

SS Trait – SHORT ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man vs. short routes)

SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man vs. deep routes)

SS Trait – INSIDE SHADE (Faster reactions to receiver cuts inside the numbers)

Depth Chart