DraftKings Madden Stream: Baltimore Ravens 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Ravens to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Lamar Jackson 91 OVERALL – AWR 92 – SPD 96 – SAC 89 – MAC 86 – DAC 85 – THP 93
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: J.K. Dobbins
POWER BACK: Mike Davis
SLOT WR: James Proche II
SLOT CORNER: Damarion Williams
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- QB - Lamar Jackson - 96 SPEED
- WR - Devin Duvernay - 93 SPEED
- CB - Marlon Humphrey - 92 SPEED
- WR - Rashod Bateman - 92 SPEED
- FS - Brandon Stephens - 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- TE — Mark Andrews — 95
- QB — Lamar Jackson — 91
- CB — Marlon Humphrey — 91
- LT — Ronnie Stanley — 90
- K — Justin Tucker — 90
- DT — Michael Pierce — 88
- RE — Calais Campbell — 87
- FS — Marcus Williams — 87
- CB – Marcus Peters — 87
- RG — Kevin Zeitler — 85
SuperStar X-FACTORS
QB LAMAR JACKSON
X – TRUZZ (Can’t fumble when in the zone.)
SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Grants steerable juke animations)
SS Trait – TIGHT OUT (Consistent catching from TEs who beat their coverage)
SS Trait – FASTBREAK (Improved blocking on designed QB runs)
SuperStars
TE MARK ANDREWS
SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)
SS Trait – MATCHUP NIGHTMARE (Better route running and catching vs. LBs)
DE CALAIS CAMPBELL
SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)
SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Shed attempts are free on run plays)
LT RONNIE STANLEY
SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers)
SS Trait – SECURE PROTECTOR (Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves)
CB MARLON HUMPHREY
SS Trait – SHORT ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man vs. short routes)
SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man vs. deep routes)
SS Trait – INSIDE SHADE (Faster reactions to receiver cuts inside the numbers)
Depth Chart
Ravens Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|QB1
|Lamar
|Jackson
|QB2
|Tyler
|Huntley
|RB1
|J.K.
|Dobbins
|RB2
|Kenyan
|Drake
|RB3
|Mike
|Davis
|FB1
|Patrick
|Ricard
|WR1
|Rashod
|Bateman
|WR2
|Devin
|Duvernay
|WR3
|Demarcus
|Robinson
|WR4
|James
|Proche II
|WR5
|Taylan
|Wallace
|TE1
|Mark
|Andrews
|TE2
|Nick
|Boyle
|TE3
|Isaiah
|Likely
|K1
|Justin
|Tucker