DraftKings Madden Stream: Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Steelers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Kenny Pickett 67 OVERALL – AWR 72 – SPD 81 – SAC 83 – MAC 77 – DAC 78 – THP 86
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Najee Harris
POWER BACK: Najee Harris
SLOT WR: Chase Claypool
SLOT CORNER: Arthur Maulet
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR - Calvin Austin III - 95 SPEED
- CB - James Pierre - 93 SPEED
- WR - Chase Claypool - 92 SPEED
- WR - Diontae Johnson - 91 SPEED
- FS - Minkah Fitzpatrick - 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- LOLB — T.J. Watt — 97
- RE — Cameron Heyward — 93
- FS — Minkah Fitzpatrick — 91
- WR — Diontae Johnson — 86
- RB — Najee Harris — 84
- MLB — Myles Jack — 83
- K — Chris Boswell — 82
- TE — Pat Freiermuth — 80
- DT — Tyson Alualu — 79
- CB — Ahkello Witherspoon — 78
SuperStar X-FACTORS
LOLB T.J. WATT
X- UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding)
SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)
SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)
SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)
DE CAMERON HEYWARD
X- FEARMONGER (Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker)
SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)
SS Trait – UNPREDICTABLE (Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance)
SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)
SuperStars
FS MINKAH FITZPATRICK
SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)
SS Trait – TIP DRILL (Higher chance to catch tipped passes)
WR DIONTAE JOHNSON
SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)
SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)
LB MYLES JACK
SS Trait – OUTMATCHED (Better contested catching against RBs)
SS Trait – DEFLATOR (More ballcarrier fatigue on non-conservative tackles)
Depth Chart
Steelers Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|QB1
|Kenny
|Pickett
|QB2
|Mitchell
|Trubisky
|RB1
|Najee
|Harris
|RB2
|Benny
|Snell
|RB3
|Jaylen
|Warren
|FB1
|Derek
|Watt
|WR1
|Diontae
|Johnson
|WR2
|Chase
|Claypool
|WR3
|George
|Pickens
|WR4
|Miles
|Boykin
|WR5
|Steven
|Sims
|WR6
|Gunner
|Olszewski
|TE1
|Pat
|Freiermuth
|TE2
|Zach
|Gentry
|TE3
|Conner
|Heyward
|K1
|Chris
|Boswell