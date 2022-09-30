DraftKings Madden Stream: Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Steelers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Kenny Pickett 67 OVERALL – AWR 72 – SPD 81 – SAC 83 – MAC 77 – DAC 78 – THP 86

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Najee Harris

POWER BACK: Najee Harris

SLOT WR: Chase Claypool

SLOT CORNER: Arthur Maulet

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Calvin Austin III - 95 SPEED CB - James Pierre - 93 SPEED WR - Chase Claypool - 92 SPEED WR - Diontae Johnson - 91 SPEED FS - Minkah Fitzpatrick - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LOLB — T.J. Watt — 97 RE — Cameron Heyward — 93 FS — Minkah Fitzpatrick — 91 WR — Diontae Johnson — 86 RB — Najee Harris — 84 MLB — Myles Jack — 83 K — Chris Boswell — 82 TE — Pat Freiermuth — 80 DT — Tyson Alualu — 79 CB — Ahkello Witherspoon — 78

SuperStar X-FACTORS

LOLB T.J. WATT

X- UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)

DE CAMERON HEYWARD

X- FEARMONGER (Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker)

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)

SS Trait – UNPREDICTABLE (Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)

SuperStars

FS MINKAH FITZPATRICK

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

SS Trait – TIP DRILL (Higher chance to catch tipped passes)

WR DIONTAE JOHNSON

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)

LB MYLES JACK

SS Trait – OUTMATCHED (Better contested catching against RBs)

SS Trait – DEFLATOR (More ballcarrier fatigue on non-conservative tackles)

Depth Chart