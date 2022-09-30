DraftKings Madden Stream: Indianapolis Colts 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Colts to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Matt Ryan 81 OVERALL – AWR 82 – SPD 69 – SAC 90 – MAC 92 – DAC 85 – THP 85
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Nyheim Hines
POWER BACK: Jonathan Taylor
SLOT WR: Parris Campbell
SLOT CORNER: Kenny Moore II
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- RB - Jonathan Taylor - 94 SPEED
- CB - Isaiah Rodgers - 94 SPEED
- RB - Nyheim Hines - 92 SPEED
- WR - Alec Pierce - 92 SPEED
- WR - Ashton Dulin - 92 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- LG — Quenton Nelson — 95
- RB — Jonathan Taylor — 94
- CB — Stephon Gilmore — 91
- LOLB — Shaquille Leonard — 90
- DT — DeForest Buckner — 89
- CB — Kenny Moore II — 87
- RT — Braden Smith — 85
- WR — Michael Pittman Jr.— 83
- DT — Grover Stewart — 82
- C — Ryan Kelly — 82
SuperStar X-FACTORS
RB JONATHAN TAYLOR
X - UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt)
SS Trait – ARM BAR (More powerful stiff arm animations)
SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Grants steerable juke animations)
SS Trait – CLOSER (Reduced Zone objectives in the 2nd half)
SS Trait – GOAL LINE BACK (Stronger run blocking within 5 yards of the end zone)
DT DEFOREST BUCKNER
X - UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding)
SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)
SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)
SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (A larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption)
LOLB SHAQUILLE LEONARD
X - SHUTDOWN (Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches)
SS Trait – UNFAKEABLE (Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves)
SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)
SS Trait – OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs)
SuperStars
LG QUENTON NELSON
SS Trait – PULLER ELITE (Significantly increases the effectiveness of pull blocks)
SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs)
CB STEPHON GILMORE
SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)
SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)
SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones)
Depth Chart
Colts Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|QB1
|Matt
|Ryan
|QB2
|Nick
|Foles
|RB1
|Jonathan
|Taylor
|RB2
|Nyheim
|Hines
|RB3
|Deon
|Jackson
|FB1
|Jelani
|Woods
|WR1
|Michael
|Pittman Jr.
|WR2
|Parris
|Campbell
|WR3
|Ashton
|Dulin
|WR4
|Alec
|Pierce
|WR5
|Mike
|Strachan
|WR6
|Dezmon
|Patmon
|TE1
|Mo
|Alie-Cox
|TE2
|Jelani
|Woods
|TE3
|Kylen
|Granson
|K1
|Chase
|McLaughlin