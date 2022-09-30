DraftKings Madden Stream: Indianapolis Colts 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Colts to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Matt Ryan 81 OVERALL – AWR 82 – SPD 69 – SAC 90 – MAC 92 – DAC 85 – THP 85

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Nyheim Hines

POWER BACK: Jonathan Taylor

SLOT WR: Parris Campbell

SLOT CORNER: Kenny Moore II

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

RB - Jonathan Taylor - 94 SPEED CB - Isaiah Rodgers - 94 SPEED RB - Nyheim Hines - 92 SPEED WR - Alec Pierce - 92 SPEED WR - Ashton Dulin - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LG — Quenton Nelson — 95 RB — Jonathan Taylor — 94 CB — Stephon Gilmore — 91 LOLB — Shaquille Leonard — 90 DT — DeForest Buckner — 89 CB — Kenny Moore II — 87 RT — Braden Smith — 85 WR — Michael Pittman Jr.— 83 DT — Grover Stewart — 82 C — Ryan Kelly — 82

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RB JONATHAN TAYLOR

X - UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt)

SS Trait – ARM BAR (More powerful stiff arm animations)

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Grants steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – CLOSER (Reduced Zone objectives in the 2nd half)

SS Trait – GOAL LINE BACK (Stronger run blocking within 5 yards of the end zone)

DT DEFOREST BUCKNER

X - UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding)

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)

SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (A larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption)

LOLB SHAQUILLE LEONARD

X - SHUTDOWN (Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches)

SS Trait – UNFAKEABLE (Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves)

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)

SS Trait – OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs)

SuperStars

LG QUENTON NELSON

SS Trait – PULLER ELITE (Significantly increases the effectiveness of pull blocks)

SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs)

CB STEPHON GILMORE

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones)

Depth Chart