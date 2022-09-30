 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Madden Stream: Indianapolis Colts 2023 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Colts’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2023 Madden Streams.

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Colts to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Matt Ryan 81 OVERALL – AWR 82 – SPD 69 – SAC 90 – MAC 92 – DAC 85 – THP 85

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Nyheim Hines

POWER BACK: Jonathan Taylor

SLOT WR: Parris Campbell

SLOT CORNER: Kenny Moore II

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. RB - Jonathan Taylor - 94 SPEED
  2. CB - Isaiah Rodgers - 94 SPEED
  3. RB - Nyheim Hines - 92 SPEED
  4. WR - Alec Pierce - 92 SPEED
  5. WR - Ashton Dulin - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. LG — Quenton Nelson — 95
  2. RB — Jonathan Taylor — 94
  3. CB — Stephon Gilmore — 91
  4. LOLB — Shaquille Leonard — 90
  5. DT — DeForest Buckner — 89
  6. CB — Kenny Moore II — 87
  7. RT — Braden Smith — 85
  8. WR — Michael Pittman Jr.— 83
  9. DT — Grover Stewart — 82
  10. C — Ryan Kelly — 82

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RB JONATHAN TAYLOR

X - UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt)
SS Trait – ARM BAR (More powerful stiff arm animations)
SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Grants steerable juke animations)
SS Trait – CLOSER (Reduced Zone objectives in the 2nd half)
SS Trait – GOAL LINE BACK (Stronger run blocking within 5 yards of the end zone)

DT DEFOREST BUCKNER

X - UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding)
SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)
SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)
SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (A larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption)

LOLB SHAQUILLE LEONARD

X - SHUTDOWN (Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches)
SS Trait – UNFAKEABLE (Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves)
SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)
SS Trait – OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs)

SuperStars

LG QUENTON NELSON

SS Trait – PULLER ELITE (Significantly increases the effectiveness of pull blocks)
SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs)

CB STEPHON GILMORE

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)
SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)
SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones)

Depth Chart

Colts Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Matt Ryan
QB2 Nick Foles
RB1 Jonathan Taylor
RB2 Nyheim Hines
RB3 Deon Jackson
FB1 Jelani Woods
WR1 Michael Pittman Jr.
WR2 Parris Campbell
WR3 Ashton Dulin
WR4 Alec Pierce
WR5 Mike Strachan
WR6 Dezmon Patmon
TE1 Mo Alie-Cox
TE2 Jelani Woods
TE3 Kylen Granson
K1 Chase McLaughlin

