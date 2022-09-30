 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Madden Stream: Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Jaguars’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2023 Madden Streams.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Jaguars to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Trevor Lawrence 76 OVERALL – AWR 77 – SPD 84 – SAC 87 – MAC 81 – DAC 82 – THP 91

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Travis Etienne Jr.

POWER BACK: James Robinson

SLOT WR: Christian Kirk

SLOT CORNER: Darious Williams

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. CB - Shaquill Griffin - 94 SPEED
  2. WR - Jamal Agnew - 93 SPEED
  3. SS - Andre Cisco - 92 SPEED
  4. RB - Travis Etienne Jr. - 92 SPEED
  5. WR - Christian Kirk - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. RG – Brandon Scherff — 88
  2. ROLB — Josh Allen — 87
  3. RB — James Robinson — 85
  4. WR – Christian Kirk — 84
  5. CB — Shaquill Griffin — 84
  6. TE – Evan Engram — 82
  7. WR – Marvin Jones Jr. — 82
  8. CB – Darious Williams — 81
  9. P – Logan Cooke — 81
  10. MLB – Foyesade Oluokun — 80

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

RG BRANDON SCHERFF

SS Trait – POST UP (Dominant when engaged in double team blocks)
SS Trait – MATADOR (Prevents dominant bull rush moves)

Depth Chart

Jaguars Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Trevor Lawrence
QB2 C.J. Beathard
RB1 James Robinson
RB2 Travis Etienne Jr.
RB3 Snoop Conner
FB1 Chris Manhertz
WR1 Marvin Jones Jr.
WR2 Christian Kirk
WR3 Zay Jones
WR4 Tim Jones
WR5 Kendric Pryor
WR6 Jamaal Agnew
TE1 Evan Engram
TE2 Dan Arnold
TE3 Chris Manhertz
K1 Riley Patterson

