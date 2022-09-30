DraftKings Madden Stream: Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Jaguars to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Trevor Lawrence 76 OVERALL – AWR 77 – SPD 84 – SAC 87 – MAC 81 – DAC 82 – THP 91

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Travis Etienne Jr.

POWER BACK: James Robinson

SLOT WR: Christian Kirk

SLOT CORNER: Darious Williams

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB - Shaquill Griffin - 94 SPEED WR - Jamal Agnew - 93 SPEED SS - Andre Cisco - 92 SPEED RB - Travis Etienne Jr. - 92 SPEED WR - Christian Kirk - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RG – Brandon Scherff — 88 ROLB — Josh Allen — 87 RB — James Robinson — 85 WR – Christian Kirk — 84 CB — Shaquill Griffin — 84 TE – Evan Engram — 82 WR – Marvin Jones Jr. — 82 CB – Darious Williams — 81 P – Logan Cooke — 81 MLB – Foyesade Oluokun — 80

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

RG BRANDON SCHERFF

SS Trait – POST UP (Dominant when engaged in double team blocks)

SS Trait – MATADOR (Prevents dominant bull rush moves)

Depth Chart