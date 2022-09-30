 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DraftKings Madden Stream: Tennessee Titans 2023 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Titans’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2023 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
Las Vegas Raiders v Tennessee Titans Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Titans to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Ryan Tannehill 81 OVERALL – AWR 77 – SPD 86 – SAC 94 – MAC 86 – DAC 84 – THP 89

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Derrick Henry

POWER BACK: Derrick Henry

SLOT WR: Kyle Phillips

SLOT CORNER: Ugo Amadi

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. CB — Caleb Farley — 95 SPEED
  2. RB — Derrick Henry — 93 SPEED
  3. CB — Kristian Fulton — 90 SPEED
  4. WR — Robert Woods — 90 SPEED
  5. FS — Kevin Byard — 89 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. RB — Derrick Henry — 96
  2. FS — Kevin Byard — 92
  3. RE — Jeffery Simmons — 88
  4. WR — Robert Woods — 85
  5. ROLB — Harold Landry III — 83
  6. SS — Amani Hooker — 81
  7. QB — Ryan Tannehill — 81
  8. LT — Taylor Lewan — 81
  9. C — Ben Jones — 80
  10. MLB — Zach Cunningham — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RB DERRICK HENRY

X- FREIGHT TRAIN (Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt)
SS Trait – ARM BAR (More powerful stiff arm animations)
SS Trait – TANK (Breaks hit-stick tackles)
SS Trait – CLOSER (Reduced Zone objectives in the 2nd half)
SS Trait – BACKLASH (More tackler fatigue on non-conservative tackles)

SuperStars

FS KEVIN BYARD

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)
SS Trait – DEEP IN ZONE KO (Improved reactions/knockouts in deep inside zones)

RE JEFFERY SIMMONS

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)
SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Shed attempts are free on run plays)

Depth Chart

Titans Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Ryan Tannehill
QB2 Malik Willis
RB1 Derrick Henry
RB2 Dontrelle Hilliard
RB3 Hassan Haskins
FB1 Troy Carter
WR1 Robert Woods
WR2 Treylon Burks
WR3 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
WR4 Kyle Phillips
WR5 Cody Hollister
TE1 Austin Hooper
TE2 Geoff Swaim
TE3 Chigoziem Okonkwo
K1 Randy Bullock

More From DraftKings Nation