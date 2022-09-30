DraftKings Madden Stream: Tennessee Titans 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Titans to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Ryan Tannehill 81 OVERALL – AWR 77 – SPD 86 – SAC 94 – MAC 86 – DAC 84 – THP 89

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Derrick Henry

POWER BACK: Derrick Henry

SLOT WR: Kyle Phillips

SLOT CORNER: Ugo Amadi

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB — Caleb Farley — 95 SPEED RB — Derrick Henry — 93 SPEED CB — Kristian Fulton — 90 SPEED WR — Robert Woods — 90 SPEED FS — Kevin Byard — 89 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RB — Derrick Henry — 96 FS — Kevin Byard — 92 RE — Jeffery Simmons — 88 WR — Robert Woods — 85 ROLB — Harold Landry III — 83 SS — Amani Hooker — 81 QB — Ryan Tannehill — 81 LT — Taylor Lewan — 81 C — Ben Jones — 80 MLB — Zach Cunningham — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RB DERRICK HENRY

X- FREIGHT TRAIN (Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt)

SS Trait – ARM BAR (More powerful stiff arm animations)

SS Trait – TANK (Breaks hit-stick tackles)

SS Trait – CLOSER (Reduced Zone objectives in the 2nd half)

SS Trait – BACKLASH (More tackler fatigue on non-conservative tackles)

SuperStars

FS KEVIN BYARD

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

SS Trait – DEEP IN ZONE KO (Improved reactions/knockouts in deep inside zones)

RE JEFFERY SIMMONS

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)

SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Shed attempts are free on run plays)

Depth Chart