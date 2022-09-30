DraftKings Madden Stream: Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bears to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Patrick Mahomes 96 OVERALL – AWR 93 – SPD 84 – SAC 95 – MAC 92 – DAC 89 – THP 97

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

POWER BACK: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

SLOT WR: Mecole Hardman

SLOT CORNER: L’Jarius Snead

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Mecole Hardman - 97 SPEED WR - Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 95 SPEED CB - L’Jarius Sneed - 94 SPEED SS - Justin Reid - 93 SPEED CB - Trent McDuffie - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

TE – Travis Kelce — 98 QB – Patrick Mahomes — 96 LE – Chris Jones — 91 LG – Joe Thuney — 88 C – Creed Humphrey — 86 K – Harrison Butker — 84 SS – Justin Reid — 82 CB — L’Jarius Sneed —82 WR – JuJu Smith-Schuster — 80 MLB – Nick Bolton — 80

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB PATRICK MAHOMES

X – BAZOOKA (Prevents fumbles while hurdling)

SS Trait – PASS LEAD ELITE (Increased throw power when leading bullet passes

SS Trait – DASHING DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards)

SS Trait – RED ZONE DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy while throwing in the red zone)

SS Trait – NO-LOOK DEADEYE (Perfect accuracy on cross-body throws up to 20 yards)

SS Trait – COMEBACK (Reduced Zone objectives while losing)

TE TRAVIS KELCE

X – DOUBLE ME (Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – TE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up at TE)

SS Trait – LEAP FROG (Prevents fumbles while hurdling)

DT CHRIS JONES

X – MOMENTUM SHIFT (On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped)

SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (A larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)

SS Trait – GOAL LINE STUFF (Quicker run sheds near the goal line)

SuperStars

None

Depth Chart