DraftKings Madden Stream: Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bears to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Justin Herbert 90 OVERALL – AWR 90 – SPD 85 – SAC 92 – MAC 88 – DAC 90 – THP 96

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Austin Ekeler

POWER BACK: Austin Ekeler

SLOT WR: Keenan Allen

SLOT CORNER: Bryce Callahan

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Jalen Guyton - 93 SPEED CB - Asante Samuel Jr. - 92 SPEED CB - Bryce Callahan - 92 SPEED CB - JC Jackson - 92 SPEED RB - Austin Ekeler - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

SS — Derwin James Jr. — 93 ROLB — Khalil Mack — 92 C — Corey Linsley — 91 LOLB — Joey Bosa — 91 WR — Keenan Allen — 91 CB — JC Jackson — 90 QB — Justin Herbert — 90 RB — Austin Ekeler — 86 WR — Mike Williams — 85 LT — Rashawn Slater — 85

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR KEENAN ALLEN

X – MAX SECURITY (High success rate on possession catches)

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (Better cuts & catching on short slot routes)

LOLB JOEY BOSA

X – UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding)

SS Trait – SWIM CLUB (Swim/Club moves partially ignore blocker resistance)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)

SS DERWIN JAMES JR.

X- REINFORCEMENT (Higher chance to defeat run blocks & disrupt catches)

SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones)

SS Trait – UNFAKEABLE (Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves)

SS Trait – LUMBERJACK (Cut sticks guarantee tackles & add fumble chance)

ROLB KHALIL MACK

X – UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding)

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)

SuperStars

CB JC JACKSON

SS Trait – OUTSIDE SHADE (Faster reactions to receiver cuts outside the numbers)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

QB JUSTIN HERBERT

SS Trait – PASS LEAD ELITE (Increased throw power when leading bullet passes)

SS Trait – SIDELINE DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on throws outside the numbers)

RB AUSTIN EKELER

SS Trait – ENERGIZER (Replenish stamina after successful skill moves)

SS Trait – BACKFIELD MASTER (More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield)

WR MIKE WILLIAMS

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers)

Depth Chart