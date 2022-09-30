DraftKings Madden Stream: Las Vegas Raiders 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Raiders to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Derek Carr 82 OVERALL – AWR 78 – SPD 82 – SAC 91 – MAC 88 – DAC 87 – THP 91

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Ameer Abdullah

POWER BACK: Josh Jacobs

SLOT WR: Hunter Renfrow

SLOT CORNER: Nate Hobbs

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB - Anthony Averett - 93 SPEED WR - Tyron Johnson - 93 SPEED SS - Jonathan Abram - 92 SPEED RB - Zamir White - 91 SPEED WR - Davante Adams - 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — Devante Adams — 99 TE — Darren Waller — 89 LOLB — Maxx Crosby — 89 ROLB — Chandler Jones — 88 P — A.J. Cole III — 84 WR — Hunter Renfrow — 84 RB — Josh Jacobs — 84 LT — Kolton Miller — 84 MLB — Denzel Perryman — 82 QB — Derek Carr — 82

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR DAVANTE ADAMS

X – DOUBLE ME (Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – ROUTE TECHNICIAN (Quicker cuts while running routes)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone)

TE DARREN WALLER

X – YAC ‘EM UP (Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle)

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – TE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up at TE)

TE DARREN WALLER

X – FEARMONGER (Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker)

SS Trait – REACH ELITE (Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers)

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT ELITE (Dominant edge rush moves & increased QB pressure)

SuperStars

NONE

Depth Chart