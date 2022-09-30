DraftKings Madden Stream: Denver Broncos 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available alongside free contests in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Broncos to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Russell Wilson 85 OVERALL – AWR 82 – SPD 85 – SAC 87 – MAC 87 – DAC 90 – THP 92

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Melvin Gordon III

POWER BACK: Melvin Gordon III

SLOT WR: K.J. Hamler

SLOT CORNER: K’waun Williams

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - K.J. Hamler - 94 SPEED CB - Patrick Surtain II - 93 SPEED CB - Darius Phillips - 92 SPEED WR - Courtland Sutton - 91 SPEED WR - Jerry Jeudy - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

FS – Justin Simmons — 91 WR – Courtland Sutton — 86 QB – Russell Wilson — 85 CB — Patrick Surtain II — 84 RB — Javonte Williams — 83 RB — Melvin Gordon III —83 LT — Garett Bolles — 82 WR – Jerry Jeudy — 82 LOLB – Randy Gregory — 81 SS – Kareem Jackson — 81

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB RUSSELL WILSON

X – BLITZ RADAR (Highlights extra blitzers)

SS Trait – GUNSLINGER (Grants faster passing speed)

SS Trait – DASHING DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards)

SS Trait – AGILE EXTENDER (Higher chance to evade the first sack by a blitzing DB)

SS Trait – GUTSY SCRAMBLER (Immune to defensive pressure while on the run)

SuperStars

None

Depth Charts