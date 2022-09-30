DraftKings Madden Stream: Denver Broncos 2023 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available alongside free contests in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Broncos to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Russell Wilson 85 OVERALL – AWR 82 – SPD 85 – SAC 87 – MAC 87 – DAC 90 – THP 92
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Melvin Gordon III
POWER BACK: Melvin Gordon III
SLOT WR: K.J. Hamler
SLOT CORNER: K’waun Williams
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR - K.J. Hamler - 94 SPEED
- CB - Patrick Surtain II - 93 SPEED
- CB - Darius Phillips - 92 SPEED
- WR - Courtland Sutton - 91 SPEED
- WR - Jerry Jeudy - 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- FS – Justin Simmons — 91
- WR – Courtland Sutton — 86
- QB – Russell Wilson — 85
- CB — Patrick Surtain II — 84
- RB — Javonte Williams — 83
- RB — Melvin Gordon III —83
- LT — Garett Bolles — 82
- WR – Jerry Jeudy — 82
- LOLB – Randy Gregory — 81
- SS – Kareem Jackson — 81
SuperStar X-FACTORS
QB RUSSELL WILSON
X – BLITZ RADAR (Highlights extra blitzers)
SS Trait – GUNSLINGER (Grants faster passing speed)
SS Trait – DASHING DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards)
SS Trait – AGILE EXTENDER (Higher chance to evade the first sack by a blitzing DB)
SS Trait – GUTSY SCRAMBLER (Immune to defensive pressure while on the run)
SuperStars
None
Depth Charts
Broncos Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|QB1
|Russell
|Wilson
|QB2
|Brett
|Rypien
|RB1
|Javonte
|Williams
|RB2
|Melvin
|Gordon III
|RB3
|Mike
|Boone
|FB1
|Andrew
|Beck
|WR1
|Courtland
|Sutton
|WR2
|Jerry
|Jeudy
|WR3
|K.J.
|Hamler
|WR4
|Montrell
|Washington
|WR5
|Tyrie
|Cleveland
|WR6
|Jalen
|Virgil
|TE1
|Albert
|Okwuegbunam
|TE2
|Eric
|Saubert
|TE3
|Eric
|Tomlinson
|K1
|Brandon
|McManus