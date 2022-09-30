 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Madden Stream: Denver Broncos 2023 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Broncos’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2023 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available alongside free contests in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Broncos to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Russell Wilson 85 OVERALL – AWR 82 – SPD 85 – SAC 87 – MAC 87 – DAC 90 – THP 92

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Melvin Gordon III

POWER BACK: Melvin Gordon III

SLOT WR: K.J. Hamler

SLOT CORNER: K’waun Williams

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR - K.J. Hamler - 94 SPEED
  2. CB - Patrick Surtain II - 93 SPEED
  3. CB - Darius Phillips - 92 SPEED
  4. WR - Courtland Sutton - 91 SPEED
  5. WR - Jerry Jeudy - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. FS – Justin Simmons — 91
  2. WR – Courtland Sutton — 86
  3. QB – Russell Wilson — 85
  4. CB — Patrick Surtain II — 84
  5. RB — Javonte Williams — 83
  6. RB — Melvin Gordon III —83
  7. LT — Garett Bolles — 82
  8. WR – Jerry Jeudy — 82
  9. LOLB – Randy Gregory — 81
  10. SS – Kareem Jackson — 81

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB RUSSELL WILSON

X – BLITZ RADAR (Highlights extra blitzers)
SS Trait – GUNSLINGER (Grants faster passing speed)
SS Trait – DASHING DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards)
SS Trait – AGILE EXTENDER (Higher chance to evade the first sack by a blitzing DB)
SS Trait – GUTSY SCRAMBLER (Immune to defensive pressure while on the run)

SuperStars

None

Depth Charts

Broncos Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Russell Wilson
QB2 Brett Rypien
RB1 Javonte Williams
RB2 Melvin Gordon III
RB3 Mike Boone
FB1 Andrew Beck
WR1 Courtland Sutton
WR2 Jerry Jeudy
WR3 K.J. Hamler
WR4 Montrell Washington
WR5 Tyrie Cleveland
WR6 Jalen Virgil
TE1 Albert Okwuegbunam
TE2 Eric Saubert
TE3 Eric Tomlinson
K1 Brandon McManus

