DraftKings Madden Stream: Houston Texans 2023 Depth Chart

QB RATING

Davis Mills 71 OVERALL – AWR 70 – SPD 78 – SAC 87 – MAC 84 – DAC 81 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Rex Burkhead

POWER BACK: Dameon Pierce

SLOT WR: Chris Moore

Slot Corner: Desmond King

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR – Brandin Cooks — 93 SPEED CB – Derek Stingley Jr. — 93 SPEED WR – Phillip Dorsett II — 93 SPEED CB — Tavierre Thomas — 92 SPEED ROLB — Blake Cashman — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LT — Laremy Tunsil — 89 WR — Brandin Cooks — 87 CB — Desmond King II — 79 LE — Jerry Hughes Jr. — 79 CB — Steven Nelson — 79 RB — Dameon Pierce — 77 CB — Derek Stingley Jr. — 77 RE — Jonathan Greenard — 77 P — Cameron Johnston — 76 RG — A.J. Cann — 74

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

Texans Depth Chart Position First Name Last Name Position First Name Last Name QB1 Davis Mills QB2 Kyle Allen RB1 Dameon Pierce RB2 Rex Burkhead RB3 Dare Ogunbawale FB1 Troy Hairston WR1 Brandin Cooks WR2 Nico Collins WR3 Phillip Dorsett II WR4 Tyler Johnson WR5 Chris Moore TE1 Pharaoh Brown TE2 O.J. Howard TE3 Brevin Jordan K1 Ka'imi Fairbairn

None

Depth Chart