DraftKings Madden Stream: Houston Texans 2023 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Texans to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Davis Mills 71 OVERALL – AWR 70 – SPD 78 – SAC 87 – MAC 84 – DAC 81 – THP 87
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Rex Burkhead
POWER BACK: Dameon Pierce
SLOT WR: Chris Moore
Slot Corner: Desmond King
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR – Brandin Cooks — 93 SPEED
- CB – Derek Stingley Jr. — 93 SPEED
- WR – Phillip Dorsett II — 93 SPEED
- CB — Tavierre Thomas — 92 SPEED
- ROLB — Blake Cashman — 90 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- LT — Laremy Tunsil — 89
- WR — Brandin Cooks — 87
- CB — Desmond King II — 79
- LE — Jerry Hughes Jr. — 79
- CB — Steven Nelson — 79
- RB — Dameon Pierce — 77
- CB — Derek Stingley Jr. — 77
- RE — Jonathan Greenard — 77
- P — Cameron Johnston — 76
- RG — A.J. Cann — 74
SuperStar X-FACTORS
None
SuperStars
Texans Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|QB1
|Davis
|Mills
|QB2
|Kyle
|Allen
|RB1
|Dameon
|Pierce
|RB2
|Rex
|Burkhead
|RB3
|Dare
|Ogunbawale
|FB1
|Troy
|Hairston
|WR1
|Brandin
|Cooks
|WR2
|Nico
|Collins
|WR3
|Phillip
|Dorsett II
|WR4
|Tyler
|Johnson
|WR5
|Chris
|Moore
|TE1
|Pharaoh
|Brown
|TE2
|O.J.
|Howard
|TE3
|Brevin
|Jordan
|K1
|Ka'imi
|Fairbairn