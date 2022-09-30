 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Madden Stream: Houston Texans 2023 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Texans’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2023 Madden Streams.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Texans to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2023. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Davis Mills 71 OVERALL – AWR 70 – SPD 78 – SAC 87 – MAC 84 – DAC 81 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Rex Burkhead

POWER BACK: Dameon Pierce

SLOT WR: Chris Moore

Slot Corner: Desmond King

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR – Brandin Cooks — 93 SPEED
  2. CB – Derek Stingley Jr. — 93 SPEED
  3. WR – Phillip Dorsett II — 93 SPEED
  4. CB — Tavierre Thomas — 92 SPEED
  5. ROLB — Blake Cashman — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. LT — Laremy Tunsil — 89
  2. WR — Brandin Cooks — 87
  3. CB — Desmond King II — 79
  4. LE — Jerry Hughes Jr. — 79
  5. CB — Steven Nelson — 79
  6. RB — Dameon Pierce — 77
  7. CB — Derek Stingley Jr. — 77
  8. RE — Jonathan Greenard — 77
  9. P — Cameron Johnston — 76
  10. RG — A.J. Cann — 74

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

Texans Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Davis Mills
QB2 Kyle Allen
RB1 Dameon Pierce
RB2 Rex Burkhead
RB3 Dare Ogunbawale
FB1 Troy Hairston
WR1 Brandin Cooks
WR2 Nico Collins
WR3 Phillip Dorsett II
WR4 Tyler Johnson
WR5 Chris Moore
TE1 Pharaoh Brown
TE2 O.J. Howard
TE3 Brevin Jordan
K1 Ka'imi Fairbairn

None

Depth Chart

