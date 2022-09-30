Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Week 4

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire plays for Week 4.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

QB

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

If you’re not going with the (top) tier quarterback, let’s get a little crazy. Zach Wilson is coming back this week, boys. And he’s taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who just made Jacoby Brissett look like a cross between Michael Vick and Joe Montana.

Zach Wilson has elite wide receivers to work with here. He’s got some depth at tight end. He’s got two pass-catching runnings backs. I think Zach Wilson comes out of the gate flying here because the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary is not good. I think it’s going to get exposed by Elijah Moore (and) Garrett Wilson.

Pearce Dietrich:

Just pay up, take Josh Allen. The fundamentals of from this offense look amazing. They look great.

Of course, Buffalo needs to cut out the mistakes, but those things are going to happen. But when you watch play-by-play and what this team does from an execution perspective, they look amazing. He’s going to continue to look amazing.

I imagine they’re going to roll into this game looking very hungry, very angry. And as Geoff alluded to, Baltimore is a pretty good matchup.

Geoff’s Pick: Zach Wilson ($5,200)

Pearce’s Pick: Josh Allen ($8,400)

RB

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich:

I’m going to try and save because I want to spend up at quarterback, and you always want to spend up at wide receiver. I’ll take Dameon Pierce again.

Last week, he had the week that we expected. Some people jumped on him a little bit too early. Now is the time, and he still is relatively affordable. We know that Houston pretty much doesn’t have anyone else, so he is going to be a main focus.

He’s not that good, but he really is all that Houston has. He has an old-school coach that likes to run the ball. Had a solid week last week in a favorable matchup. He’s going to roll into another favorable matchup this week.

The Chargers struggled against the run last season, they’re struggling against the run again this season. The Chargers have defensive injuries and issues they’re dealing with. They rank 30th in run DVOA. In terms of fantasy points allowed, they rank 26th to running backs.

I don’t know if he’ll have an amazing game, but he’ll have a pretty solid flood, and it’ll be a good play point-per-dollar-wise.

Geoff Ulrich:

We’ve got some juicy, juicy matchups at running back. You’re probably not just going to want to pay up for one, you’re probably going to want to pay up for multiple.

We’ll start with Jonathan Taylor. The Tennessee Titans’ defense has not looked good guarding against the run without Harold Landry. They’re last in yards per carry against. Jonathan Taylor has had a couple slow weeks, and now his salary has dipped to $8,800.

I’m not necessarily big on the Colts being good, but they’re probably better than the Titans. And Jonathan Taylor vs. the Titans’ d-line right now is a complete mismatch. He’s seen pretty light usage over the last couple games. This is a big division game. He’s going against the former king of the running backs, Derrick Henry — I saw former because Jonathan Taylor is going to go for about 250 yards (this) week.

I also like Javonte Williams at $6,600. I think that he’s totally underrated. Vegas is not good. They’ve given up a ton of receptions to opposing running backs, too.

Pearce’s Pick: Dameon Pierce ($5,600)

Geoff’s Pick: Jonathan Taylor ($8,800), Javonte Williams ($6,600)

WR

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich:

I’m going to go in the middle here with a guy that’ll fit in all lineups: Amari Cooper.

The Atlanta Falcons have allowed the fourth-most points to wide receivers. A.J. Terrell is a good cornerback, but he’s not a shut-down cornerback. And Cooper has got a solid floor — double-digit targets the last two games, over 100 receiving yards. Let’s also give some credit to the Browns, also: They’ve got an extended break since the Thursday game.

Geoff Ulrich:

Give me Elijah Moore to pair with my Zach Wilson stack.

Elijah Moore, 10 targets last week. Pearce just talked about the outside receiver (who) just went for 100 yards against the Steelers. The Steelers are giving up 100-yard games like candy. Nelson Agholor? Elijah Moore is far better than Nelson Agholor. If Nelson Agholor can go for 100 yards, Elijah Moore can get off mat here with Zach Wilson.

Pearce’s Pick: Amari Cooper ($6,300)

Geoff’s Pick: Elijah Moore ($4,800)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.