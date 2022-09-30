Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 4

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 4 main slate on DraftKings.

Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons, $5,500 — When you say out loud “I’m going to roster Jacoby Brissett this week,” it sounds gross. But, when you start looking through his stats and consider the matchup against the Falcons, maybe it isn’t all that bad after all.

To his credit, Brissett has been more than serviceable thus far. Priced no more than $5,400 through the first three weeks, he’s averaged 15.1 DKFP, 198.7 passing yards, 21.3 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. At no more than $400 above the salary minimum, you can’t ask for much more than that. Now he faces a Falcons team that’s allowing a league-high 71.9% completion rate? I’m more than happy to get gross at the QB position.

Brissett has been protected well in front of his offensive line and he won’t have to face much disruption this week. Going up against one of the lowest-ranked pass rushes, Brissett has been great working with a clean pocket. He’s completing 65.7% of his pass attempts for an average of 5.7 yards per attempt and all four of his touchdowns. Against this secondary that’s seen struggling out of the gate, Brissett could easily be worth the price of admission in Week 4.

Other Option – Cooper Rush ($5,300) vs. WAS

Running Back

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, $4,900 — Week 4 (at least as I write this Friday afternoon) doesn’t have a ton of value options at running back. One name that did catch my eye was Penny at $4,900 against the Lions. While he’s dominated the rushes amongst the Seahawks backfield, he could be in line for some extra targets with Travis Homer being placed on the IR. This could be the matchup where Penny finally gets it going this season against a Lions run defense that’s allowed an average of 30.5 DKFP to opposing running backs. They’ve averaged over 135 total yards per game, including 4.5 YPC and 8.4 YPR. Even if those targets don’t go toward Penny, the overall matchup is strong for Penny. The Seahawks have used him in the red zone almost exclusively, as he’s taken four of the five total rushes they’ve made.

Other Options – Rhamondre Stevenson ($5,200) vs. GB

Wide Receiver

Elijah Moore, New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers, $4,800 — Much has been made about how well Garrett Wilson ($5,400) has been for the Jets, and rightfully so. While Wilson is dominating the target share at 23.3%, Moore is next in line at 15.3%. Moore has an aDOT of 13.2 on his 22 targets and has made 12 receptions for 139 yards. That’s been done with Joe Flacco and now he’ll get an upgrade with Zach Wilson ($5,200) returning. I think it’s fair to say that Wilson must truly be ready to go if he’s playing in Week 4. Despite the Jets being 1-2, I think Flacco has been good enough that the Jets would be comfortable using him again in Week 4 had Wilson not been ready. I don’t expect Moore to draw much ownership, so I think this is a great opportunity to get him in a good matchup at a cheap salary.

Other Options – Romeo Doubs ($4,500) vs. NE

Tight End

Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears, $2,800 – I’m also looking to go very cheap at tight end, so Bellinger fits the mold in Week 4. After seeing just one target through the first two weeks of the season, he saw five in Week 3, in which he caught four of them for 40 yards and 8.0 DKFP. It wasn’t a big performance but it was encouraging, especially with the lack of weapons for Daniel Jones ($5,400). After running a route on only seven snaps in Week 1, he did so on 23 snaps of his 43 total snaps, good for 53%. The Giants depth is looking quite thin after Sterling Shepard was placed on IR earlier in the week. This could open up more opportunities for the rookie tight end.

Other Options – Geoff Swaim ($3,900) vs. IND

