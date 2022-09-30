Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 4

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate for Week 4.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main slate.

5. Jared Goff ($5,900) / Josh Reynolds ($4,600), Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

The thesis behind this stack is that the Lions are really banged up right now. Star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown has been ruled out with an ankle injury, as was running back D’Andre Swift, leaving Detroit really short handed in terms of playmakers. Despite the injuries, the Lions still boast one of the highest implied team totals on the slate, currently sitting at 25.5. Reynolds saw 10 targets last week when both St. Brown and Swift played, and he should see plenty of volume again this week for just $4,700.

4. Lamar Jackson ($8,300) / Rashod Bateman ($5,600), Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

Lamar Jackson has started the season on absolute fire, posing 43 DK points or more in each of his past two starts, and now gets the Bills in a game that boasts the highest total in the Week 4 main slate. Buffalo has been really banged up in the secondary lately as well, and will likely sell out to stop tight end Mark Andrews in this game. Bateman has scored a touchdown in two of three games this season and is the clear WR1 for the hottest quarterback in the NFL. Baltimore will have to score if they want to keep up with Josh Allen and the Bills and this is a nice way to get lower ownership in a spot where most will stack Jackson with Andrews.

3. Russell Wilson ($6,700) / Courtland Sutton ($6,400), Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Sutton has quietly been a massive producer for Denver to begin the year, despite the offense struggling as a whole. He’s seen 21 targets over the past two games, hauling in 15 of those for a combined 219 yards. This game has a chance to shootout in the dome in Las Vegas and Sutton will likely be at the forefront if the Broncos can put up some points. Russell Wilson has not looked good whatsoever in his first three starts with his new team, but I do not expect that to continue, and he’s clearly had eyes for Sutton, with the stud receiver commanding a 27.7% target share on the young season. This stack may go a bit overlooked due to Denver’s early season woes, but this has a ton of upside.

2. Jalen Hurts ($8,200) / A.J. Brown ($7,400), Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville’s defense appears to be the real deal, but they have been a bit vulnerable against wide receivers to begin the season, allowing the seventh most yards per reception and 11th most fantasy points to the position. This Eagles offense looks unstoppable, with Jalen Hurts establishing himself as a true MVP candidate. It is certainly no coincidence they took a leap after acquiring alpha WR1 A.J. Brown. Brown is fourth among all NFL wide receivers in target share and yards per route run through three games this year. The Eagles have the second highest implied team total on the slate behind the Bills and we should expect this stack to smash again.

1. Josh Allen ($8,400) / Stefon Diggs ($8,400), Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Obviously Allen and Diggs will rank as the No. 1 stack on the board, as they’ve given us zero reason through three games to get away from it. Allen is the QB2 on the season while Diggs is the WR1, albeit in a small sample size. However, they get a wretched Ravens pass defense that got absolutely carved up by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Week 2, before letting DeVante Parker post a 5/156/0 line on them last week. This is a premium stack with both Allen and Diggs extremely expensive, but this Buffalo offense is a juggernaut and the matchup could not be better. With some of the running back value that’s opened up on the week, you could fit this without issue.

