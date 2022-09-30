Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Week 4

Throughout the week, DraftKings contributors join The Sweat to give their favorite picks for upcoming events. Below is a collection of top DraftKings plays from The Sweat for Week 4 of the NFL season.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

On Tuesday, DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich joined The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire plays for Week 4.

Geoff’s Picks:

QB: Zach Wilson ($5,200)

RB: Jonathan Taylor ($8,800), Javonte Williams ($6,600)

WR: Elijah Moore ($4,800)

Pearce’s Picks:

QB: Josh Allen ($8,400)

RB: Dameon Pierce ($5,600)

WR: Amari Cooper ($6,300)

On Friday, DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich, Pearce Dietrich and Nick Friar joined The Sweat to discuss NFL over/unders on DraftKings Sportsbook.

