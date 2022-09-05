 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 1 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 1 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2022 NFL Week 1 picks against the spread while provide their Week 1 NFL game previews. Plus, a mini Cust Corner on Tim’s sleeping habits.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 1 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Cooper Kupp
  2. Justin Jefferson
  3. CeeDee Lamb
  4. Davante Adams
  5. Ja’Marr Chase
  6. Keenan Allen
  7. Stefon Diggs
  8. Michael Pittman
  9. Diontae Johnson
  10. Tyreek Hill
  11. Mike Evans
  12. Tee Higgins
  13. Brandin Cooks
  14. Terry McLaurin
  15. Jaylen Waddle
  16. Marquise Brown
  17. DJ Moore
  18. Deebo Samuel
  19. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  20. Gabriel Davis
  21. A.J. Brown
  22. Amari Cooper
  23. Mike Williams
  24. Allen Lazard
  25. Adam Thielen
  26. Courtland Sutton
  27. Allen Robinson II
  28. Hunter Renfrow
  29. Rashod Bateman
  30. Christian Kirk
  31. DK Metcalf
  32. Tyler Lockett
  33. Elijah Moore
  34. Michael Thomas
  35. Drake London
  36. Brandon Aiyuk
  37. Robert Woods
  38. DeVonta Smith
  39. Jakobi Meyers
  40. Kadarius Toney
  41. Tyler Boyd
  42. Jerry Jeudy
  43. Darnell Mooney
  44. Russell Gage
  45. JuJu Smith Schuster
  46. Marvin Jones
  47. Jalen Tolbert
  48. Skyy Moore
  49. Chase Claypool
  50. Isaiah McKenzie
  51. Rondale Moore
  52. George Pickens
  53. Treylon Burks
  54. Robbie Anderson
  55. Kendrick Bourne
  56. K.J. Osborn
  57. Josh Palmer
  58. Corey Davis
  59. DJ Chark
  60. Wan’Dale Robinson
  61. Chris Olave
  62. A.J. Green
  63. DeVante Parker
  64. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  65. Garrett Wilson
  66. Sammy Watkins
  67. Nico Collins
  68. Josh Reynolds
  69. Zay Jones
  70. Alec Pierce
  71. Julio Jones
  72. Jarvis Landry
  73. Jahan Dotson
  74. Devin Duvernay
  75. KJ Hamler
  76. Randall Cobb
  77. Curtis Samuel
  78. Mecole Hardman
  79. Velus Jones Jr.
  80. Olamide Zaccheaus
  81. Kenny Golladay

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

