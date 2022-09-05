 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 1 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 1 TE rankings, starts and sits, along with his 2022 Week 1 DST rankings.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2022 NFL Week 1 picks against the spread while provide their Week 1 NFL game previews. Plus, a mini Cust Corner on Tim’s sleeping habits.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 1 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Mark Andrews
  3. Kyle Pitts
  4. Dalton Schultz
  5. George Kittle
  6. Darren Waller
  7. T.J. Hockenson
  8. Tyler Higbee
  9. Dallas Goedert
  10. Pat Freiermuth
  11. Zach Ertz
  12. Dawson Knox
  13. Cole Kmet
  14. Irv Smith Jr.
  15. Robert Tonyan
  16. Austin Hooper
  17. Isaiah Likely
  18. Noah Fant
  19. Daniel Bellinger
  20. Albert Okwuegbunam
  21. Hayden Hurst
  22. Hunter Henry
  23. Mike Gesicki
  24. Mo Alie-Cox
  25. David Njoku
  26. Jonnu Smith
  27. C.J. Uzomah
  28. Cameron Brate
  29. Brevin Jordan
  30. Dan Arnold
  31. Gerald Everett
  32. Evan Engram
  33. Harrison Bryant
  34. Trey McBride
  35. Adam Trautman

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 1 DST Rankings

  1. SF
  2. BAL
  3. GB
  4. TEN
  5. CLE
  6. CAR
  7. CIN
  8. PHI
  9. NO
  10. KC
  11. LAR
  12. MIA
  13. BUF
  14. WAS
  15. DEN
  16. DAL
  17. TB
  18. ARI
  19. LAC
  20. LV
  21. PIT
  22. MIN

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

