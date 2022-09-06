Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for September 6

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for Tuesday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $250K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

(Mike Mayers) does sort of dovetail nicely with Logan Gilbert (who we just discussed) because Logan Gilbert is suddenly good again only because he got to face the terrible Detroit Tigers in his last start, striking out nine of them even though his strikeout rate was 12% in August.

Mayers, there’s a couple nice things if you dig deep. He’s got like a 12.2% swinging-strike rate, so he does have the ability to rack up some strikeouts, and the Tigers strike out so, so much.

Garion’s Pick: Mike Mayers ($4,800)

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $250K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.