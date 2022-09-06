Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for September 6

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings play for Tuesday’s MLB slate.Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $250K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

(Nolan Arenado has) a fantastic matchup against Paolo Espino, who has just been absolutely terrible for the Nationals his last 12 starts. In those 12 outings, he’s giving up 2.9 home runs per nine to opposing right-handed batters. Nolan Arenado, if not for Paul Goldschmidt, we would be talking about so, so much more this season. He’s been absolutely incredible: 10 home runs (and) a 181 wRC+ since the All-Break.

Steve Buchanan:

With the way that Bichette has been hitting, he has a legitimate shot to go for 20 (DKFP).

There should be a lot of offense in this game tonight for the Orioles and Blue Jays. These teams have faced each other 11 times this season. The over has hit in nine of those games. These two teams are averaging over 10 runs per game in those 11 games. They absolutely crush each other. It’s been incredible.

With the way Bichette has been hitting — his season felt like it was lost as recently as last week. All of a sudden, he’s starting to turn around — and at the right time, too. The Blue Jays need his bat if they want to (keep) one of these Wild Card spots. Good matchup against Kyle Bradish, who has just been a gas can all season long.

Garion’s Pick: Nolan Arenado ($6,100)

Steve’s Pick: Bo Bichette ($5,600)

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $250K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.