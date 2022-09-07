F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Pirelli Italian Grand Prix 2022

Again, we ask the question: Can anyone stop Max Verstappen? Formula 1 returns to Italy for Round 16 of the 2022 season, but this time, the best drivers in the world will fly around Monza, The Temple of Speed.

The DraftKings Pirelli Italian Grand Prix 2022 slate locks at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($12,200) — No one wants to beat Verstappen and Verstappen doesn’t want to be beaten. Monza is the same song, second verse. This is the power track and Red Bull has the most power in 2022.

2. Sergio Perez ($8,600) — Monza is the Temple of Speed and no team has more speed than Red Bull. This should be a double-podium weekend for the boys out of Milton Keynes.

3. Charles Leclerc ($11,000) — It’s not wise to give up on Ferrari. Their mistakes and unforced errors have been expected but not quite accepted. LeClerc et el are still capable of running clean races and grabbing a couple wins by year’s end. However, the odds are stacked against them on Sunday at Monza.

4. Carlos Sainz Jr. ($9,200) — There are rumblings and rumors that Ferrari is already looking to the 2023 season. Whether this is true or not, this little bit of doubt gives Red Bull’s No. 2 driver an edge over Ferrari’s No. 2.

5. Lewis Hamilton ($10,400) — Mercedes played the strategy perfectly in the Dutch GP until they didn’t. It’s disappointing that Hamilton had a win slip through his fingers, but the Mercedes have proven that they are once again contenders.

6. Fernando Alonso ($7,200) — It’s sad to see the legend departing Alpine after helping this team climb to the top of the mid-pack. Alonso should continue to roll this weekend. Alpine’s strong Renault power unit should perform well at the high-speed Italian track.

7. George Russell ($9,800) — Mercedes might finish the season better than Ferrari. Who would have believed that a month ago? Russell is Mr. Consistent, but at Monza, a win is reserved for Mr. Speed.

8. Alex Albon ($4,600) — Aside from being a wise DFS play based on his price and the scoring system, Albon has looked good in real life lately. The Williams cars have tremendous straight line speed. Albon is a legitimate threat to score points in the Italian Grand Prix.

9. Lando Norris ($7,800) — McLaren’s mid-pack battle with Alpine continued last week in the Dutch GP. Norris bested Esteban Ocon but was unable to beat Alonso. The Round 16 power track will play to McLaren’s strengths, but it also favors Alpine.

10. Guanyu Zhou ($7,800) — In the last three races, Zhou has finished 13th, 14th and 16th. That doesn’t sound great, but he scored 6.0, 8.0 and 6.0 DKFP in those races. His salary was $3,000 in each race. With that return, it should not be a surprise that he was an optimal play for each race.

